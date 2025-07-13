《TAIPEI TIMES》 Private rocket terminated mid-flight

Taiwanese rocket manufacturer TiSPACE’s rocket is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Miaoli County Government

2025/07/13 03:00

/ Staff writer, with Reuters

Taiwanese private rocket company TiSpace terminated the flight of one of its rockets shortly after lift-off in northern Japan yesterday, failing to become the first foreign company to perform a successful launch on Japanese soil.

請繼續往下閱讀...

TiSpace, through its Japanese unit jtSPACE, tried to reach an altitude of 100km above the Earth’s surface, on the inaugural flight of its 12m, hybrid-fueled rocket VP01 in a launch from Japan’s Hokkaido Spaceport.

The rocket blasted off at 11:40am, but within a minute its trajectory turned wobbly and it went into freefall, footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed.

“We are examining the situation of the flight,” a spokesperson for Space Cotan, the Japanese company operating the Hokkaido Spaceport, said after the launch attempt.

The rocket did not carry a satellite, although Space Cotan has said its success would be a step toward building a satellite-launching vehicle.

TiSpace, led by a former Taiwan Space Agency official, has not had a successful spaceflight. It turned to Japan in search of a test site after failing to launch a rocket in Australia in 2022.

While local officials and businesses in Hokkaido welcomed the move as a milestone toward becoming an international space hub, some Japanese space policy experts have worried about provoking China, which closely monitors Taiwan’s advances in missile-related technologies.

In Japan, private rocket manufacturers are racing to gain entry to the commercial launch market dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US rivals including Rocket Lab. No privately developed Japanese rocket has achieved an orbital satellite launch.

Interstellar Technologies, a Hokkaido-based start-up backed by Toyota, in 2019 became the first private rocket venture in Japan to reach space, although without a satellite payload.

Canon Electronics-backed Space One conducted two failed orbital launches last year. Automaker Honda last month succeeded in a low-altitude test of its prototype reusable rocket in Hokkaido, pledging to achieve spaceflight by 2029.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法