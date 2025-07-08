為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Trade negotiations with US ongoing, Kuo says

    Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo, front, center, attends a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo, front, center, attends a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/08 03:00

    By Meryl Kao / Staff reporter

    Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝） yesterday said that trade negotiations with the US are still ongoing, after US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Sunday said that nations failing to reach a deal with Washington would face the “reciprocal” tariffs US President Donald Trump announced in April.

    Trump later suspended the high levies for 90 days to allow for trade talks and set a deadline tomorrow for nations to strike agreements with the US.

    Asked whether the US tariff rate on Taiwan would stay at 32 percent and if potential US tariffs would prompt companies to relocate from Taiwan, Kuo declined to comment at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee.

    The meeting was called off at about 9am due to the impact of Typhoon Danas.

    Nations including Taiwan have been pushing to strike deals with Washington over the past three months that would help them avoid the high US tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1.

    So far, the Trump administration has only unveiled deals with the UK and Vietnam, while Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily lower high levies on each other’s products.

    At a previous Economics Committee meeting on June 23, Kuo said the outlook for the tariff negotiations appeared positive — based on the information the ministry had gathered — and the ministry would work hard to prevent China from exploiting Taiwan through product mislabeling and origin fraud.

    Asked whether lowering tariffs on US car imports — a possible part of the trade deal with Washington — would hurt local automakers, Kuo said the impact would be limited, as US vehicles account for only a small share of the nation’s car imports.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播