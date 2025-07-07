《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese groups perform in France’s Avignon festival

Performers from Taiwan pose for a photograph with a banner reading: “Taiwan in Avignon” at the Festival Off Avignon in France on Saturday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/07 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Six Taiwanese dance and theater groups are vying for the attention of tens of thousands of visitors at France’s Festival Off Avignon, being held through July 26.

This year marks Taiwan’s 19th official appearance at the festival, Taiwan Cultural Center in Paris Director Hu Ching-fang （胡晴舫） said.

Last year, Taiwan was honored as the festival’s first-ever guest of honor, with 350 portraits of Taiwanese displayed on historic walls throughout the city, Hu said.

The highlights of this year’s acts from Taiwan were the award-winning duet Push and Pull （推拉） by Hung Dance （翃舞製作）, Mutual （共） by Mailantia Dance Theater （麥藍堤亞舞團） and the drama Palingenesis （?） by D_Antidote Production （身體處方）, she said.

Meanwhile, Focasa Circus （FOCASA馬戲團） returns with the show Amour Utopique （愛情烏托邦）, the Ping Shadow Dance Theatre （萍影舞集） would present Indigo （靛）, and the Lee-Ming Institute of Technology’s Department of Theatre Arts is back with the production Love, OH Love!, she said.

The festival opened on Saturday with a parade that drew thousands of spectators in 35°C heat, with artists filling the streets with music, dance and theatrical flair, offering a preview of the more than 1,700 performances scheduled over the next three weeks.

Among those in the parade, the Taiwan contingent — led by the cultural center in Paris — marched with a banner reading: “Taiwan in Avignon.”

Its blue lettering against a bright yellow background symbolized Taiwan’s identity as an island nation and the vibrant summer in Avignon.

As performers entertained the crowd with demonstrations of their craft, other group members handed out flyers, trying to encourage people to attend their upcoming shows at one of the 139 participating local theaters.

More than 40,000 tickets were sold the day before the festival officially opened, the festival’s organizers said.

