《TAIPEI TIMES》 Vegetable, pig prices rise as typhoon nears

People buy food at a supermarket in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/07 03:00

WEATHER WOES: Live hog prices rose to NT$107.33 per kilogram amid concerns about Danas and as fewer pigs are reaching market-ready weight due to the heat, an official said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Wholesale prices of vegetables and pork rose over the weekend in Taipei, which Ministry of Agriculture officials attributed to the approach of Typhoon Danas and market expectations.

The average wholesale price of vegetables rose NT$4.5 per kilogram in Taipei yesterday to NT$37.2 from a day earlier, while the price of live pigs reached NT$107.33 per kilogram on Saturday, up NT$0.6 from Friday, government data showed.

The volume of vegetable transactions at Taipei First Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Market totaled 1,353 tonnes yesterday, an 86-tonne increase from Saturday, according to data from the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp, the leading agricultural and food supplier in Taiwan.

Although supplies increased as Typhoon Danas approached, expectations surrounding the storm led to heightened buying interest from wholesalers, the company said.

Ministry officials said expectations of higher prices ahead of the typhoon and the market being closed today led wholesalers to stock up on vegetables, leading to higher volumes and prices.

Meanwhile, National Animal Industry Foundation data showed that the live hog price （excluding those sold to frozen processing plants） was NT$107.33 per kilogram on Saturday, with 12,010 pigs traded.

Department of Animal Industry Director-General Lee Yi-chien （李宜謙） said the high pig prices are due in part to warm weather, which has reduced pigs’ appetites and slowed weight gain.

As a result, fewer pigs are reaching market-ready weight, while concerns about market closures due to the approaching typhoon also fueled more active auctions, contributing to the NT$107 per kilogram price, he said.

As of 2pm yesterday, the eye of Typhoon Danas was 180km south-southwest of Penghu County and moving north-northeast at 21kph to 27kph, Central Weather Administration data showed.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 126kph near its center, with gusts of up to 162kph, the data showed.

People look at vegetables at a market in Taipei City yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

