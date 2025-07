2025/07/07 03:00

UNILATERAL:The move from China’s aviation authority comes despite a previous 2015 agreement that any changes to flight paths would be done by consensus

By Chen Yu-fu and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and AFP

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday slammed Beijing for arbitrarily opening the M503 flight route’s W121 connecting path, saying that such unilateral conduct disrespected the consensus between both sides and could destabilize the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

The condemnation came after the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) earlier yesterday announced it “has activated the W121 connecting path of the M503 flight route,” meaning that west-to-east flights are now permitted along the path.

The newly activated west-to-east route is intended to “alleviate the pressure caused by the increase of flights,” China’s state-run Xinhua news agency quoted China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua (陳斌華) as saying, adding that it can ensure flight safety and decrease flight delays, which “would benefit people of both sides.”

The M503 route is within the Shanghai Flight Information Region (FIR), and its establishment and activation is part of the CAAC’s routine operations, Chen said, adding that the W121 addition would make cross-strait travel more convenient.

China established the M503 flight route and its three connecting routes, W121, W122 and W123, in January 2015.

The M503 route is only 4.2 nautical miles (7.8km) away from the boundary of the Taipei FIR, or the median line of the Taiwan Strait, and could shorten the time for Taiwan to initiate air defense operations, provoking opposition from Taiwan.

A bilateral agreement was reached in March 2015 on moving the M503 route 6 nautical miles westward and allowing only southbound flights, with the three connecting routes remaining closed until an agreement is reached.

However, the CAAC in January 2018 unilaterally opened the M503 route for northbound flights, as well as westbound flights along the W121, W122 and W123 connecting routes.

Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said that China’s unilateral move increased the complexity and safety risks west of the Taipei FIR, and the airspace above Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu) counties.

China proceeded to break the agreement again on Jan. 30 last year by rescinding the 6-nautical-mile westward shift of the M503 route and allowing eastward flights — in the direction of Taiwan — along the W122 and W123 paths, moves that the CAA said have posed a challenge to air control officers and greatly enhanced flight safety risks.

By granting eastward flights along the W121 path yesterday, Beijing broke the agreement for the third time, completely disregarding it and the popular will of Taiwan, the MAC said yesterday.

The unilateral move to change the “status quo” has added to cross-strait and regional unrest, and the council strongly condemns the situation, it said, urging China’s civil aviation authority to promptly negotiate with Taiwan via existing mechanisms.

Regarding China’s claim that the activation of eastward flights along the W121 path would ease the pressure from “increased flights,” the council said that international air passenger traffic in China has yet to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and the W121 path is not a cross-strait air route.

The claim that cross-strait travel would be more convenient was clearly groundless, it said.

China’s unilateral actions are not welcomed by any party, as they would escalate regional tensions amid complicated cross-strait and Asia-Pacific situations, it added, calling for its suspension.

Stating that regulations stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization require countries to consult with regions along aviation routes and other relevant parties if they propose any changes to the routes, the CAA yesterday said it is “regrettable” that China opened the W121 route without first communicating with it.

The nation’s civil aviation authority said it has asked air traffic controllers to closely watch flights on the W121 route to ensure the safety of the Taipei FIR.

“We ask China to quickly communicate with us on this matter in accordance with the mutual agreement reached in 2015,” it added.

Additional reporting by Shelley Shan and CNA

