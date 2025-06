An image shows a cartoon character along with suggested items for a “go bag.” Photo: screen grab from the American Institute in Taiwan Kaohsiung Branch’s Facebook page

2025/06/20 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A US government spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan’s vulnerability to natural disasters was why a US representative office in Kaohsiung posted on social media encouraging people in Taiwan to prepare a “go bag” for emergencies.

The response came after a June 11 Facebook post by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Kaohsiung Branch sparked widespread discussion, with some speculating that the US might have intelligence suggesting China could be preparing to take military action against Taiwan.

In the post, the AIT Kaohsiung Branch shared tips on preparing a “go bag” with essentials such as important documents and a first aid kit.

An unnamed US Department of State spokesperson said the post was simply a reminder for people in Taiwan to prepare for natural disasters.

“Taiwan is located in a region prone to natural disasters. Whether it’s encouraging individual disaster preparedness for earthquakes or for typhoons, the United States supports Taiwan’s whole-of-society resilience efforts,” the unnamed spokesperson said in an e-mail in response to media queries.

Asked to comment, two former top AIT officials downplayed speculation that the post was a warning of an imminent military threat.

Brent Christensen, who led the AIT from summer 2018 to summer 2022, said he “would not interpret AIT Kaohsiung’s information on a ‘go bag’ for emergencies as anything significant.”

“This is just a restatement of a longstanding recommendation that US citizens living overseas be ready for any kind of emergency that would require them to evacuate quickly, whether it’s a major natural disaster, political instability or some other serious safety concern,” he said.

He added that overseas posts such as the AIT have some leeway to create their own messaging, as long as it aligns with US government policy.

Robert Wang, AIT deputy director from 2006 to 2009, said he had no idea why the Kaohsiung branch shared the information online and declined to speculate.

