為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CIB busts alleged fraud operation

    Evidence uncovered in a fraud case is pictured in Changhua County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Criminal Investigation Bureau

    Evidence uncovered in a fraud case is pictured in Changhua County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Criminal Investigation Bureau

    2025/06/05 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Authorities dismantled a fraud ring accused of running investment scams from Taiwan targeting Chinese women in the US and Canada, the Criminal Investigation Bureau （CIB） said in a statement yesterday.

    Nine people suspected of fraud, aggravated fraud, money laundering and organized crime have been arrested, with seven of them detained, the CIB said.

    The suspects would chat with people online and used deepfake technology during video calls to gain their trust and persuade them to invest in fake energy schemes, it said.

    Seven people who incurred combined losses of NT$3.5 million （US$116,854） have been identified, the CIB said, adding that law enforcement authorities in the US and Canada have been contacted for assistance in the ongoing investigation.

    Authorities in November last year raided a location in Taichung’s Shalu District （沙鹿） and arrested six people, the statement said.

    During the raid, the suspects disposed of some mobile phones in a bucket of sulfuric acid, it said.

    In March, two other suspects — a Web page developer who designed faked investment sites and an engineer responsible for Web site design — were arrested, it said.

    The main sponsor of the operation was arrested at the beginning of last month at Taipei International Airport （Songshan airpot） as he was about to fly abroad, the CIB said.

    Investigators seized NT$73,000 in cash, as well as laptops, mobile phones and devices that alter voices, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播