《TAIPEI TIMES》Communications commission to end 2G texts to iPhones

National Communications Commission Acting Chairman Chen Chung-shu speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/05/29 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Users of iPhones are to stop receiving text messages transmitted through 2G base stations by the end of this year as part of government efforts to deter fraud, the National Communications Commission （NCC） said yesterday.

The issue came under scrutiny at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was to release frozen funding for the telecommunications authority.

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌） said that police cracked down on a fraud ring in southern Taiwan that used fake 2G base stations to distribute “111” messages, he said.

The number is used for text messages sent from government agencies.

That meant that scammers could pose as government agencies and send seemingly legitimate messages, Tsai said, adding that the commission needs to work with the Ministry of Digital Affair to step up awareness campaigns for that type of fraud.

NCC Acting Chairman Chen Chung-shu （陳崇樹） said that mobile phones that were certified before September 2023 would still receive text messages from 2G base stations.

Since September 2023, mobile phone manufacturers have been specifically required to preset their products to not receive 2G messages for users in Taiwan. However, fraud rings have found ways to send fake text messages.

“New mobile phones with Android operating systems that were type-approved from May 1 would be preset to stop receiving 2G messages. iPhones, which use the iOS system, would receive 2G messages until system updates are complete by the end of this year,” Chen said.

While old mobile phones can conduct over-the-air software updates, some outdated phone models might not support any system update and could still receive 2G messages, he said.

Tsai and Chinese Nationalist Party Legislator Gary Huang （黃建豪） also asked the commission how it prevents prepaid cards from being used to commit fraud.

There were about 2.3 million prepaid card users as of October last year, of which 1.3 million had been verified by April, Chen said.

“Prepaid services would be suspended if users have left the country or overstayed their visas,” he said, referring to migrant workers who often use prepaid cards.

Chunghwa Telecom is scheduled to finish verifying prepaid card accounts next month, while Taiwan Mobile and Far Eastone Telecommunications are to complete account verifications in August, he said.

