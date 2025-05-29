為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Ten sentenced over spying for China

    The High Court’s Tainan branch is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Chun-chung, Taipei Times

    The High Court’s Tainan branch is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Chun-chung, Taipei Times

    2025/05/29 03:00

    By Wang Chun-chung and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Two brothers and eight active service members were handed sentences ranging from 30 months to more than 10 years yesterday for spying on behalf of China.

    The High Court’s Tainan branch sentenced two brothers surnamed Hsu （許） to seven years and 10 months, and seven years and four months respectively, while the eight service members received sentences ranging from two-and-a-half years to 10 years and two months.

    Starting in 2021, the Hsu brothers made several trips to Macau and Zhuhai in China’s Guangdong Province, where they set up companies as a front for collecting Taiwanese military intelligence, prosecutors said.

    In January 2022, the brothers recruited a man surnamed Sun （孫）, who was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, and 12 others to bring active-duty service members into the scheme, prosecutors said.

    ILLEGAL FUNDS

    The brothers posted loan advertisements for military personnel and worked with pawnshops to target service members in need of money, they said.

    In return for photographs of their military ID cards and military secrets smuggled out of bases, soldiers were bribed with the equivalent of up to one month’s pay, prosecutors said.

    The Hsu brothers and Sun would then send the information to their contact in China, a man called “Brother Long” （龍哥）, prosecutors said.

    The brothers received more than NT$3.97 million （US$132,732） in illegal funds for their work, prosecutors said, adding that Sun made more than NT$266,000, and the eight service members made between NT$10,000 and NT$190,000.

    The eight service members came from the army, navy, air force and coast guard, were active nationwide and included officers as well as soldiers, they said.

    INVESTIGATION

    Prosecutors launched an investigation in April last year, carrying out four waves of searches across 29 locations and questioning 49 people before holding the main suspects incommunicado.

    In their search, prosecutors seized nine pieces of confidential military information and one classified document.

    The Hsu brothers were among 15 people accused of breaching the National Security Act （國安法）, while the service members were also prosecuted for contravening the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces （陸海空軍刑法） and the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例）.

    The sentences can be appealed.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播