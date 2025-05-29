《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan eyes swine fever-free status

Pigs are pictured at a Taiwan Sugar Co farm in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Sugar Co

2025/05/29 03:00

CERTIFICATION: The WOAH is expected to declare Taiwan free of CSF, which would make Taiwan the only nation in Asia to eliminate all of the ‘three swine diseases’

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan this week is expected to become the first Asian country to be declared free of the “three swine diseases” — referring to classical swine fever （CSF）, African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

The World Organisation for Animal Health （WOAH） is expected to declare Taiwan free of CSF this week, the ministry said, adding that the announcement would make Taiwan the only Asian nation to eliminate all of the “three swine diseases” in its territory.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tu Wen-jane （杜文珍） is visiting the organization’s annual meeting in Paris to receive Taiwan’s CSF-free certification, the ministry said.

WOAH’s 92nd General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates began on Sunday and concludes today at the Maison de La Chimie in Paris.

Taiwan had its first and only documented CSF case in Changhua County in 2015, the ministry said.

CSF is a contagious and highly lethal viral disease that causes hemorrhaging and stillbirths in pigs, it said.

Under WHOA rules, all confirmed cases must be reported to the organization for monitoring and control, the ministry said.

Taiwan vaccinated all of the pigs in its pork industry and implemented an inspection system from 2021 to the middle of 2023, followed by a wind-down period that ended last year, it said.

Officials inspected pig farms for signs of the disease throughout the process before applying to the WOAH for CSF-free status, the ministry said.

Obtaining the status would be a boon to the pork industry, as it would reduce vaccination-related costs, including personnel, buying doses, and losses of pigs to side effects and distress, it said.

The status would pave the way for expanded pork exports and bolster the global market’s confidence in the safety of Taiwanese farm products, it added.

The ministry in 2020 implemented a hazard analysis and critical control points-based certification program for pig farms and slaughterhouses to boost the industry’s global competitiveness, it said.

Agricultural officials continue to negotiate with foreign governments to open up markets while overseeing upgrades to the pig farming and pork-processing industries, it said.

The programs are responsible for decisions by the Philippines and Singapore to partially open to Taiwanese pork in 2023 and last year respectively, it said.

Taiwan had a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in 1997 and was declared free of the disease in 2020, ending the vaccination mandate for swine raised in the nation, the ministry said.

Taiwan was one of the Asian nations affected by the 2018 African swine fever outbreak before last year regaining WOAH certification of being free from the disease, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

