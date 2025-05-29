為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Prosecutors seek death penalty in dismemberment case

    A suspect in a triple homicide case is escorted by investigators in Kaohsiung's Cianjhen District on Feb. 10. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

    2025/05/29 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Kaohsiung prosecutors yesterday requested the death penalty for a man accused of killing and dismembering three women.

    The suspect, surnamed Chang （張）, was indicted on charges of murder, corpse abandonment and mutilation, theft, and unlawful appropriation of property.

    After reviewing surveillance footage, questioning witnesses and collecting evidence from his home, prosecutors said the 73-year-old is strongly suspected of committing the crimes.

    Prosecutors said the method, circumstances and number of victims met the criteria for the most serious premeditated crimes under Constitutional Court guidelines.

    Between November last year and February, Chang is suspected of strangling three women, dismembering their bodies and dumping the remains in a river channel in Kaohsiung's Cianjhen District （前鎮）, prosecutors said.

    He also stole one victim's bank card and withdrew NT$5,000, and used another victim's senior citizen card to ride the metro and ferry, prosecutors said.

    Since his arrest in early February, Chang has denied the crimes and refused to explain his motives, prosecutors said.

    The case came to light after a family member reported one of the victims missing.

    Police identified Chang as a suspect through surveillance footage, and forensic experts later found two additional blood samples in his home.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

