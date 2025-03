A pit bull attacks a motorist at a stoplight in Taipei’s Wenshan District on March 6. Photo copied by Cheng Ching-yi, Taipei Times

2025/03/18 03:00

FATE UNKNOWN: The owner of the dog could face a fine of up to NT$150,000 and the animal could be euthanized if he cannot show that he can effectively supervise it

By Lu Yun-fen, Yang Yuan-ting, Hollie Younger and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writers

A pit bull terrier has been confiscated by authorities after it yesterday morning bit a motorcyclist in Taipei, following footage of the same dog in a similar attack going viral online earlier this month.

When the owner, surnamed Hsu (徐), stopped at a red light on Daan District’s (大安) Wolong Street at 8am, the dog, named “Lucky,” allegedly rolled down the automatic window of the pickup truck they were riding in, leapt out of the rear passenger window and attacked a motorcyclist behind them, Taipei’s Daan District Police Precinct said.

The dog clamped down on the man’s leg and only let go after Hsu repeatedly struck it on the head as bystanders intervened, it said.

The rider, who was bleeding heavily from severe lacerations to his right thigh, has been discharged from Taipei Medical University Hospital after receiving multiple stitches.

On March 6 on Wanmei Street Section 2 in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山), the same dog was allegedly involved in a near identical attack, in which it rolled down the window of the truck at a stoplight, jumped out and attacked a nearby motorcyclist surnamed Huang (黃).

Hsu had to intervene to stop the attack.

Taipei City Animal Protection Office specialist Hua Hsin-hui (華心惠) said the agency was still waiting to take a statement from the first victim when the second attack occurred.

The pit bull terrier was not confiscated after the first attack, because Hsu had promised he would control it using a leash or a muzzle, Hua said.

However, he apparently did not honor that promise given that the dog bit someone again, she said.

The owner could face a fine of NT$90,000 to NT$150,000 for repeated offenses in accordance with the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the agency said, adding that Hsu would need to show that he can effectively supervise the dog.

If he does not propose feasible management measures, the dog would not be returned and could be euthanized, it said.

Police yesterday said that drivers should lock all windows to prevent children and animals from accidentally opening them, and pet owners should use leashes or muzzles when driving with animals in their vehicle.

If a pet bites someone, owners are legally responsible and could face criminal or civil charges, they added.

Under an amendment that took effect in March 2022, ownership of pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers is prohibited, except for animals registered prior to the law’s promulgation, Department of Animal Welfare Director Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said.

As of last month, 3,794 pit bulls are registered nationwide, he said.

Registered pit bulls can be brought to public places if they are accompanied by an adult and controlled with a muzzle and a leash of no more than 1.5m, Chiang said.

Authorities are investigating whether Lucky was registered, and if not, it would mostly likely be turned over to an animal shelter, he said.

However, some local authorities might instruct an owner on how to manage the dog and return it to them, or transfer the animal to someone with experience in caring for a pit bull terrier, Chiang said

As pit bulls are highly territorial and aggressive, people should keep a safe distance when encountering one, he said.

The motorcyclists who were injured could claim compensation in accordance with the Civil Code, he added.

Anyone who is attacked by a pit bull should cover the dog’s eyes with clothes or other objects to make it loosen its grip, as pit bull bites tend to become tighter with each pull, Chiang said.

Additional reporting by Liu Yung-yun, with CNA

A motorist is attacked by a pit bull on Wolong Street in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday morning. Photo taken from security camera footage

