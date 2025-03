Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, center, leaves after a news conference about foreign policy and external relations at the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress of China in Beijing yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

2025/03/08 03:00

SEPARATE:The MAC rebutted Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is China’s province, asserting that UN Resolution 2758 neither mentions Taiwan nor grants the PRC authority over it

By Chung Li-hua and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The “status quo” of democratic Taiwan and autocratic China not belonging to each other has long been recognized by the international community, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday in its rebuttal of Beijing’s claim that Taiwan can only be represented in the UN as “Taiwan, Province of China.”

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday at a news conference of the third session at the 14th National People’s Congress said that Taiwan can only be referred to as “Taiwan, Province of China” at the UN.

Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, which is not only history but a “fact,” he said.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the retrocession of Taiwan. The Chinese people’s victory in the war of resistance against Japan [in 1945] reclaimed Taiwan as part of China’s territory,” Wang said.

“Both the Cairo Declaration and Potsdam Declaration published by major victorious powers stipulated that Taiwan, once stolen by Japan, should be returned to China, while Japan proclaimed unconditional surrender in agreement with the Potsdam Declaration,” he said.

These statements “validated China’s sovereignty over Taiwan and formed a fundamental part of the post-war international order,” Wang added.

People who support Taiwanese independence attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs, divide the country and disrupt cross-strait stability, he said.

The UN General Assembly in 1971 passed Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, “resuming” all legal rights of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at the UN and immediately expelling representatives of Taiwan from the UN system, Wang said.

The resolution solved the problem of China’s representation, including Taiwan, at the UN and completely ruled out the possibility of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan,” he said.

The MAC yesterday in a statement said that UN Resolution 2758 neither mentions Taiwan nor claims that it is part of the PRC.

It did not authorize the PRC to represent Taiwan and the Taiwanese in the UN system, it said.

Taiwan is a country with independent sovereignty and has never belonged to the PRC, the MAC said, adding that only the popularly elected government of Taiwan can represent the 23.5 million Taiwanese in international realms such as the UN system.

Beijing deliberately distorts the resolution and improperly uses it to endorse the so-called “one China” principle, but neither the international community nor Taiwanese accept it, it said.

Beijing should refrain from degrading Taiwan diplomatically and handle the cross-strait relationship pragmatically and reasonably, the MAC said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday said that many countries, especially Western democracies, have already confirmed that UN Resolution 2758 only addresses China’s representation at the UN and does not mention Taiwan.

The US Department of State has said that the resolution does not mention Taiwan or its right to engage in international relations or join international organizations, he said.

Such a viewpoint has been subscribed to by almost all democratic nations, including the US, Australia, the Netherlands and Canada, as well as the European Parliament, in resolutions or governmental statements, Lin said.

Beijing is keen to mischaracterize UN Resolution 2758 to support its claim that Taiwan is part of China, he said.

That would reframe the so-called “Taiwan issue” as China’s internal issue and the Taiwan Strait as its internal waters, giving Beijing a reason to annex Taiwan while barring interference by other nations, Lin said, adding that this is part of Beijing’s hybrid warfare to block international support for Taiwan.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法