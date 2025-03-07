為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Report outlines the disinformation goals of China

    People wave flags as a tank rolls by in Pingtung County on July 22 last year. Photo: Chen Yen-ting, Taipei Times

    2025/03/07 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The People’s Republic of China （PRC） has been working to disseminate disinformation about Taiwan’s military in an attempt to weaken public resolve to defend the nation, a 2024 research report showed yesterday.

    The report was presented during an online forum titled “Geopolitics, PRC Information Manipulation and Taiwan’s Resilience” organized by the Information Operations Research Group （IORG）, a civil research organization that seeks to spread public awareness about information manipulation.

    The Chinese Communist Party’s （CCP） disinformation campaign against Taiwan stems from its ambition to annex the nation, as well as efforts to undermine its democracy and human rights, the report said.

    Through information manipulation, the CCP seeks to create an alternative worldview that aligns with its interests, erode Taiwan’s national identity, weaken public support for democracy, and diminish the will and determination to defend the country, it said.

    The disinformation campaign has used tactics including social media campaigns run by the Chinese government, as well as collaborating with media in Taiwan that support its agenda, the report said, without elaborating.

    Another method was to support or amplify the views of “Taiwanese who criticize Taiwan,” including retired military officers, influential media figures or politicians who cast doubt about the nation’s military capabilities, it said.

    The IORG said the purpose of the tactics is to weaken public confidence in the military, while at the same time hoping to sow mistrust between Taiwan and the US.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

