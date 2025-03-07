為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hospital investigating leak of 16.6 million documents

    The entrance to the emergency room at Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei is pictured on Feb. 11. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    The entrance to the emergency room at Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei is pictured on Feb. 11. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    2025/03/07 03:00

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei yesterday said it is investigating claims that 16.6 million documents containing patient data were leaked, urging people to be aware of online scams.

    The leaked data appear to be medical records, but authorities have yet to confirm if they are from Mackay, said Lee Chien-chang （李建璋）, director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Department of Information Management.

    Unlike similar situations abroad, the attack did not interrupt the hospital’s ability to care for patients, Lee said.

    However, hackers encrypted and stole data at the same time, Lee added.

    After the Mackay Memorial Hospital cyberattack early last month, Changhua Christian Hospital was also attacked using the same “Crazy Hunter” software.

    Following this, the Ministry of Health and Welfare put together Taiwan’s first guidelines on standard operating procedures for hospitals to respond to ransomware attacks.

    In response to the claims that hackers are seeking to sell documents allegedly related to the ransomware attacks, Mackay Memorial Hospital yesterday released a statement addressing the situation.

    First, the hospital follows a zero-trust cybersecurity model and alerted relevant authorities at the health ministry as well as the Investigation Bureau, it said.

    It is cooperating with experts, and as this is an active investigation, it can no longer provide comment, it added.

    The hospital warned the public about potential scams stemming from the incident, reminding people to not follow instructions about ATM transfers or provide any personal information over the phone.

    People who suspect scam attempts should contact the government’s 165 anti-fraud hotline, and concerned people can call the hospital’s cybersecurity hotline at （02） 2543-3535 extension 3564, it said.

    The hospital also said it would continue to improve its cybersecurity through system updates and employee training, adding that it remains committed to providing high-quality care to patients.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
