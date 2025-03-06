為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, Italy sign aviation pact to boost flights

    Civil Aviation Administration Director-General Ho Shu-ping, seventh left, and Italian Civil Aviation Authority President Pierluigi Umberto di Palma, eighth left, pose with officials and airline representatives for a photograph in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Civil Aviation Administration

    Civil Aviation Administration Director-General Ho Shu-ping, seventh left, and Italian Civil Aviation Authority President Pierluigi Umberto di Palma, eighth left, pose with officials and airline representatives for a photograph in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Civil Aviation Administration

    2025/03/06 03:00

    By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

    Taiwan and Italy yesterday signed a new aviation pact that would increase the number of direct flights to cities in the southern European nation from seven to 19 per week.

    The revised air transport services agreement was signed by Civil Aviation Administration Director-General Ho Shu-ping （何淑萍） and Italian Civil Aviation Authority President Pierluigi Umberto di Palma in Taipei yesterday.

    Based on the revised pact, two-way passenger traffic would be greatly expanded from 14 flights per week to 38 flights per week. Aside from Rome and Milan, Venice is to be added as a new destination for direct flights.

    Of the three cargo flights per week, two could fly an extended flight to a third destination in accordance with the fifth freedom of the air, effectively increasing flexibility in airline operators’ arrangement of passenger and cargo services.

    China Airlines currently offers three weekly flights to Rome, while EVA Air provides four flights to Milan per week. The average passenger load factor was 81 percent last year, administration data showed.

    Tourism Administration data last year showed that the number of visitors between Taiwan and Italy exceeded 70,000, an increase of more than 20 percent compared with the same period the previous year.

    The new aviation service agreement would further help airlines increase flights according to market demand, improve the convenience of people traveling between Taiwan and Italy, and promote exchanges in trade, tourism and culture between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Administration said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播