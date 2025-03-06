《TAIPEI TIMES》 Traffic, pedestrian fatalities decreasing, MOTC says

Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai, second left, speaks at a news conference at the ministry in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

2025/03/06 03:00

PEDESTRIAN HELL:Taichung maintained its position as the most dangerous area for pedestrians, while Kaohsiung recorded the most traffic-related fatalities overall

By Wu Liang-yi and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） yesterday released national traffic accident statistics for last year, with pedestrian fatalities and overall fatalities decreasing compared with 2023.

The ministry releases traffic safety statistics for each city and county every month, with current statistics updated through December last year, and as Taiwan has been dubbed a “pedestrian hell” because people are often injured when crossing the street, pedestrian safety was a key concern for the public.

The ministry said a total of 393,918 traffic accidents were reported last year, and there were 2,950 deaths occurring within 30 days of a traffic accident, 73 deaths lower than the previous year, and the lowest in three years.

The ministry uses deaths within 30 days of traffic accidents, rather than deaths within 24 hours, as the standard for its statistics on fatalities and injuries caused by traffic accidents.

A total of 366 pedestrians died in traffic related accidents last year, a decrease of 14 people from the previous year, and the lowest number since 2008, according to the ministry’s statistics.

Taichung maintained its reputation as a “pedestrian hell” with 55 pedestrian fatalities last year, the most of any city or county, the ministry said.

Taoyuan came in second with 47 pedestrian fatalities, followed by New Taipei City with 42, it said.

On traffic-related deaths, Kaohsiung had the worst overall performance, with 310 traffic-related fatalities last year, the ministry said.

Taichung came in second with 288 fatalities, followed by Taoyuan with 287, it said.

Considering fatalities per 10,000 people, Pingtung County had the highest rate at 27.1 fatalities, followed by Taitung County with 26.2.

“We are still not satisfied, but the situation is improving,” said Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shi-kai （陳世凱）, emphasizing that pedestrian and overall traffic fatalities went down last year.

