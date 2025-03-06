為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Groups to hold events to promote recall campaigns

    United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao, front third left, and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen, third right, hold placards with members of civic groups at a news conference about recalling Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao, front third left, and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen, third right, hold placards with members of civic groups at a news conference about recalling Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    2025/03/06 03:00

    By Lin Tse-yuan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Citizen groups yesterday announced nationwide events to promote recall campaigns against 32 Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） legislators, while more than 70 civic organizations said they would provide resources and staff to assist the movement.

    Recall campaigners announced the plan, as part of efforts to reach the second-stage threshold, which requires signatures from at least 10 percent of voters.

    In the coming weeks, groups would hold gatherings and lectures in key areas to inform voters about the recalls, the state of the legislature and what they can do to resist the agenda of opposition party lawmakers, speakers at the event in Taipei said.

    Much of the attention at the event focused on the recall of KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁）, who represents a district in Hualien County.

    “We must oust Fu, only then can we ensure a better future for Hualien residents and safeguard Taiwan’s democracy,” said a man identified only as “W,” who heads up the Shimmer Hualien group, dedicated to removing Fu.

    W said the “Fu Dynasty” began with his election in 2001, and since then, he and his wife, Hsu Chen-wei （徐榛蔚）, have each served as legislator and commissioner to dominate Hualien politics for more than 20 years.

    “Hualien residents have had enough of Fu,” W said.

    “Fu is not the ‘King of Hualien,’ he is an elected servant, who should be working for the people. County residents must not be afraid of Fu’s intimidation and harassment tactics, or his deputies,” W said.

    United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao （曹興誠）, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋）, who is cofounder of the Kuma Academy, and other prominent figures also attended the event.

    On Tuesday, more than 70 civil society groups together formed a network of non-governmental organizations to support people in the recall movement, following reports that recall campaigners had faced harassment and acts of intimidation, and had been denied use of public spaces by local officials.

    The group said they would assist with personnel and resources to aid signature drives in the electorate districts of legislators targeted for recall.

    Humanistic Education Foundation executive director Joanna Feng （馮喬蘭） said that the Ministry of Justice should establish a task force to monitor and crack down on efforts to interfere in recall drives.

    “All recall drives are initiated by citizen groups, voters in their electorate district, but some KMT supporters are attempting to intimidate campaigners,” Feng said, adding that the personal information of some people leading recalls have been leaked.

    “Lawyers have been assigned to help them, and if need be, represent them in legal matters concerning intimidation tactics and privacy contravention incidents,” she said.

    Additional reporting by Chen Cheng-yu

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播