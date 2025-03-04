《TAIPEI TIMES》MLB fines Taiwan for breaking rules during WBC games

Taiwan’s Lu Yung-chen pitches against Spain in their World Baseball Classic qualifier at the Taipei Dome on Feb. 21. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

2025/03/04 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The organizers of the World Baseball Classic （WBC） qualifiers have fined Taiwan for breaking the rules during the games held in Taipei last month, the CPBL said on Sunday.

The team was fined US$20,000 because movers were found to have used their mobile phones in an office where equipment was stored, breaking a rule regarding the use of electronic devices.

The rules of the competition state that no players or team staff members, including coaches and translators, are permitted to use electronic devices in rest areas, the bullpen or any areas considered to be part of the competition.

The fine was issued by the MLB, which organized the tournament, the CPBL said, adding that it would pay the fine and improve its operations to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.

The league said the team was found to have broken the electronics rule during the opening game against Spain on Feb. 21 when Taiwan also broke another regulation by allowing unlisted staff to enter the team locker room.

Security personnel at the game reported that there were more people in Taiwan’s locker room than the 39 issued with credentials by the organizers.

The unlisted people, including medical staff and gear managers, were warned not to enter the locker room again.

Although organizers subsequently cracked down on letting people without credentials enter the locker room during the Feb. 22 game between Taiwan and South Africa, an inspection conducted by MLB personnel found electronic devices, including mobile phones, computers and printers, still present inside Taiwan’s locker room.

WBC president Jim Small issued a warning to Taiwan, saying that if they break the rules again — such as using electronic devices — it could result in the team being disqualified from the tournament.

