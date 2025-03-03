《TAIPEI TIMES》 Plan proposed to tackle government workplace bullying

A protester walks past strips of cloth calling for a thorough investigation into alleged bullying within the Ministry of Labor outside the ministry building in Taipei on Nov. 21 last year. Photo: CNA

2025/03/03 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Civil Service Protection and Training Commission, an agency responsible for protecting civil servants, has formally proposed amendments aimed at tackling workplace bullying in government agencies.

The commission released a 34-page document on its Web site on Thursday detailing its suggested changes to the Measures for the Safety and Health Protection of Civil Servants.

The procedures for handling workplace bullying complaints would be enhanced, the document said.

Government agencies would also be required to conduct “self-inspections, regular spot checks and special case spot checks” of subordinate agencies, the document added.

Additionally, agencies would prioritize funding for “establishing emergency response plans” and other implementation measures, it said.

The proposed amendments also stipulate that anti-bullying investigation teams would be required to complete their investigations and produce a report within two months, although this deadline could be extended by a month if necessary.

Other amendments aim to strengthen protections for complainants, including special provisions for female public servants and “high-risk personnel.”

The amendments are undergoing a seven-day review period, during which members of the public may submit their opinions.

After the review period ends, the commission is expected to send the final draft amendments to its supervisory organization, the Examination Yuan, for approval.

Next, it would be sent to the Legislative Yuan for lawmakers to consider.

The strengthening of anti-bullying rules for civil servants follows a few high-profile cases over the past few months.

In November last year, then-minister of labor Ho Pei-shan （何佩珊） resigned over her handling of a civil servant’s suicide earlier that month.

The incident prompted Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） and President William Lai （賴清德） to separately call for the end of workplace bullying in the civil service.

