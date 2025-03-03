《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan mulls stricter citizenship rules

A man waves the Chinese flag in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the territory’s handover from the UK to China. Photo: AFP

SECURITY: The purpose for giving Hong Kong and Macau residents more lenient paths to permanent residency no longer applies due to China’s policies, a source said

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government is considering removing an optional path to citizenship for residents from Hong Kong and Macau, and lengthening the terms for permanent residence eligibility, a source said yesterday.

In a bid to prevent the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） from infiltrating Taiwan through immigration from Hong Kong and Macau, the government could amend immigration laws for residents of the territories who currently receive preferential treatment, an official familiar with the matter speaking on condition of anonymity said.

The move was part of “national security-related legislative reform,” they added.

Under the amendments, arrivals from the Chinese territories would have to reside in Taiwan for four years before becoming eligible for permanent residency, up from the current one year, and they would no longer be able to apply for citizenship after obtaining permanent residency, the official said.

The proposal was being considered in response to the changing situation in Hong Kong, to which more than 2 million mainland Chinese have migrated since the 1997 handover of the territory, the source said.

Taiwan’s relaxed immigration policies for Hong Kongers has become a major national security loophole, especially after Beijing imposed the territory’s National Security Law in 2020, which significantly altered Hong Kong’s landscape and enhanced the authorities’ power, they said.

“Whether they arrived through marriage with a Taiwanese, investment immigration or obtained residency through a professional skill, Hong Kong migrants almost always apply for permanent residence in the second year,” they said.

“No country in the world has an immigration policy like Taiwan, with such relaxed terms,” they added.

Under the proposed amendments, residency applicants from Hong Kong or Macau who have worked for the CCP, the Chinese military or Chinese public institutions would be strictly scrutinized and potentially have their applications denied, the official said.

“The original purpose behind allowing Hong Kong and Macau residents to easily apply for permanent residency in Taiwan is no longer applicable given the changes to those territories caused by CCP policies,” they said.

The proposal would bring rules for Hong Kong and Macau residents in line with those of immigrants from other countries, and would still be more lenient than the rules for applicants applying from China, they said, adding that Chinese must stay in Taiwan for six years before they may apply for a national ID card.

The option of “long-term residence” for applicants from the two territories is similar to the permanent residency option available to other foreigners, with the key exception being that the “long-term residence” option does not allow a path to citizenship, the source said.

“We have found that some migrants from Hong Kong and Macau are not interested in Republic of China citizenship anyway, and only want some form of permanent residence. So, we do not anticipate the change being a problem,” they said.

Authorities would review the proposal, and would communicate with Hong Konger groups in Taiwan before amending the laws, they said.

