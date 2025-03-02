《TAIPEI TIMES》Award winner and singer-songwriter Khalil Fong passes away at age 41

Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong holds his award for Best Male Mandarin Singer at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei on June 24, 2017. Photo: Billy Dai, AP

2025/03/02 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Hong Kong-based American singer-songwriter Khalil Fong （方大同） has passed away at the age of 41, Fong’s record label confirmed yesterday.

“With unwavering optimism in the face of a relentless illness for five years, Khalil Fong gently and gracefully bid farewell to this world on the morning of February 21, 2025, stepping into the next realm of existence to carry forward his purpose and dreams,” Fu Music wrote on the company’s official Facebook page.

“The music and graphic novels he gifted to the world remain an eternal testament to his luminous spirit, a timeless treasure for generations to come,” it said.

Although Fong’s company did not disclose the cause of his death, the artist during an interview in October last year said that he had been battling an illness since 2021.

Fong said his voice and the sound of his latest album, The Dreamer, which was released last year, were different due to his age and ailment.

While the illness did not affect his voice, he had started to breathe differently, which prevented him from performing, Fong said.

The Hawaii-born singer had generally remained out of the limelight since the interview. His latest public appearance was a social media update released on Feb. 13.

Local media speculated that Fong might have had pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung, which can be life-threatening, especially if there are complications.

Known for his sophisticated R&B and soul music style, Fong made his debut on the Chinese entertainment scene in 2005 with his album Soulboy.

Although Fong performed in English and Cantonese, his songs were predominantly released in Mandarin.

Earning countless accolades after his initial splash, Fong’s first prestigious award came in 2008, when he won four honors at the Commercial Radio Hong Kong Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation, including best male singer.

In Taiwan, he was named best male vocalist at the 2017 Golden Melody Awards for his 2017 album Journey to the West — the songs of which were in Mandarin — beating famous artists such as Jay Chou （周杰倫）, Crowd Lu （盧廣仲） and Yoga Lin （林宥嘉）.

Aside from music, Fong also dabbled in drawing and writing. He published an English graphic novel in 2018 titled Emi the Dream Catcher: The Tree of Life.

