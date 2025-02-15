《TAIPEI TIMES》The Supreme Court upholds convictions in espionage case

Retired military officer Hsiao Yi-yun, right, and junior officer Kang Yi-pin, center, arrive at the High Court to hear their verdict on Aug. 22 last year. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/02/15 03:00

By Chang Wen-chuan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the conviction of eight people for developing a spy network for China, and rejected appeals against the verdict. The High Court in August last year found them guilty of carrying out espionage activities in exchange for a monetary reward.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Three officers from the 601st Brigade of Aviation and Special Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Hsieh Meng-shu （謝孟書）, and junior officers Ho Hsin-ju （何信儒） and Kang Yi-pin （康奕彬）, were handed prison sentences of nine years, seven years and four months, and seven years and two months respectively.

Hsieh and several others, including 601st Brigade junior officer Lu Chun-fang （陸駿方）, had filmed videos saying that they would surrender to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army if there is a war, in exchange for money, the court said.

Hsieh was promised US$1.5 million in cryptocurrency to fly a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to China’s Shandong （山東） aircraft carrier, the court filing said.

People with knowledge of the plot tipped off the Military Intelligence Bureau and the Political Warfare Bureau, which led to the arrest of Hsieh and his coconspirators, it added.

The case could be traced back to two Taiwanese businesspeople working in China, Hsieh Ping-cheng （謝秉成） and Chen Yu-hsin （陳裕炘）, who are both retired army personnel. They agreed to develop a Chinese spy network in Taiwan to obtain classified military information, and to recruit friends and colleagues in active service, in exchange for financial rewards.

Beginning in 2021, Chen and Hsieh recruited several officers, such as army major Hsiao Yi-yun （蕭翔云）, and members of the 601st Brigade and other units, including the trio, Hung Jui-yang （洪睿洋）, Liu Li-chi （劉立齊） and army officer Wu Chih-peng （吳志鵬）.

Wu was later acquitted of all charges.

In yesterday’s verdict, Hsiao received a 13-year prison sentence, Hung got nine years, Lu received a term of five years and six months, Liu received an 18-month sentence, while Hsieh Ping-cheng was handed eight years.

Chen failed to turn up in court. Reports indicate he had fled to China, so an arrest bulletin has been issued for him.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法