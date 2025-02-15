《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan to increase its investment in US: Lai

President William Lai speaks at a news conference following a national security meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

2025/02/15 03:00

COOPERATION: Taiwan is an indispensable partner that can help the US rebuild its manufacturing industry and consolidate its tech leadership, the president said

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan will increase its investment in the US, and continue to collaborate with friends and allies to build global democratic supply chains, President William Lai （賴清德） said at a news conference after a national security meeting yesterday.

Speaking hours after US President Donald Trump again threatened to impose tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors, Lai said the government would act prudently, strengthen communications with the US and promote greater mutual understanding.

Lai also touted an initiative to promote semiconductor supply chain partnerships for global democracies, saying that Taiwan would collaborate with the US and other democratic partners to facilitate a more resilient and diversified semiconductor supply chain.

Such a supply chain would form the basis for a global alliance on chips for artificial intelligence （AI） and ensure industries in democratic nations have access to high-end chips, he said.

This would open up a new era of growth for the international semiconductor industry, he added.

Taiwan will continue to highlight that bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial, and to communicate and negotiate closely with Washington to help the US administration better understand that Taiwan is an indispensable partner in rebuilding US manufacturing and consolidating its technological leadership, Lai said.

The Executive Yuan will explore all possible trade opportunities with the US, and hopes to balance bilateral trade by stepping up investments in the US and purchasing US goods, he said.

Taiwan has always been one of the most reliable trade partners of the US, as well as one of the most essential cooperative partners of US companies in the semiconductor industry, he added.

Taiwan has significantly increased its investment in the US, which was valued at US$100 billion and had created nearly 400,000 jobs as of last year, Lai said.

Taiwanese investment in the US in 2023 and last year accounted for at least 40 percent of the nation’s total foreign investment, he said.

That far exceeded Taiwanese investment in China, which accounted for 11 percent in 2023 and only 8 percent last year, he added.

Taiwan will step up collaborative efforts with the US in the development of AI and semiconductors, and work to maintain order in the chip market, Lai said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法