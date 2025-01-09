為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Retired officers indicted over collusion

    The emblem of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Ministry of the Interior Web site

    The emblem of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Ministry of the Interior Web site

    2025/01/09 03:00

    SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS: The suspects formed spy networks and paramilitary groups to kill government officials during a possible Chinese invasion, prosecutors said

    By Chang Jui-chen and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Prosecutors have indicted seven retired military officers, members of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party, for allegedly obtaining funds from China, and forming paramilitary groups and assassination squads in Taiwan to collaborate with Chinese troops in a possible war.

    The suspects contravened the National Security Act （國家安全法） by taking photos and drawing maps of key radar stations, missile installations and the American Institute in Taiwan’s headquarters in Taipei, prosecutors said.

    They allegedly prepared to collaborate with China during a possible invasion of Taiwan, prosecutors said.

    Retired military officer Chu Hung-i （屈宏義）, 62, a Republic of China Army Academy graduate, went to China for business after his retirement, they said.

    Chu in 2019 linked up with a man surnamed Zhang （張）, a Chinese People’s Liberation Army （PLA） officer, and agreed to set up a spy network and engage in political activities in Taiwan, they said.

    Chu later founded the Rehabilitation Alliance Party, they said.

    The party’s slogan was “Revival of the Chinese nation, peace and happiness for all people,” they said.

    The Taiwan High Court’s Taichung branch is overseeing the case. In addition to the National Security Act, the suspects are also accused of contravening the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法）. They are in detention pending trial.

    Chu had allegedly obtained about NT$3 million （US$91,233） in funds for operations in Taiwan, prosecutors said, adding that it included NT$1.8 million he received via WeChat, NT$670,000 wired from unregistered remittance services and money he brought back from China.

    The suspects prepared plans to recruit active and retired army personnel to establish a pro-China party, prosecutors said.

    They formed spy networks and paramilitary groups, including snipers and assassination squads to kill government officials and politicians during a possible Chinese invasion, they said.

    They waited as a sleeper cell to start an insurrection and infiltrate 100,000 PLA members into Taiwan, they said.

    This is a very serious case of collusion with China, prosecutors said.

    If the suspects are found guilty, they would lose their retirement pension according to Article 13 of the National Security Act, Mainland Affairs Council officials said.

    Ministry of the Interior officials said the ministry would ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Rehabilitation Alliance Party.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播