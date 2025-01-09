《TAIPEI TIMES》Retired officers indicted over collusion

The emblem of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the Ministry of the Interior Web site

2025/01/09 03:00

SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS: The suspects formed spy networks and paramilitary groups to kill government officials during a possible Chinese invasion, prosecutors said

By Chang Jui-chen and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Prosecutors have indicted seven retired military officers, members of the Rehabilitation Alliance Party, for allegedly obtaining funds from China, and forming paramilitary groups and assassination squads in Taiwan to collaborate with Chinese troops in a possible war.

The suspects contravened the National Security Act （國家安全法） by taking photos and drawing maps of key radar stations, missile installations and the American Institute in Taiwan’s headquarters in Taipei, prosecutors said.

They allegedly prepared to collaborate with China during a possible invasion of Taiwan, prosecutors said.

Retired military officer Chu Hung-i （屈宏義）, 62, a Republic of China Army Academy graduate, went to China for business after his retirement, they said.

Chu in 2019 linked up with a man surnamed Zhang （張）, a Chinese People’s Liberation Army （PLA） officer, and agreed to set up a spy network and engage in political activities in Taiwan, they said.

Chu later founded the Rehabilitation Alliance Party, they said.

The party’s slogan was “Revival of the Chinese nation, peace and happiness for all people,” they said.

The Taiwan High Court’s Taichung branch is overseeing the case. In addition to the National Security Act, the suspects are also accused of contravening the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法）. They are in detention pending trial.

Chu had allegedly obtained about NT$3 million （US$91,233） in funds for operations in Taiwan, prosecutors said, adding that it included NT$1.8 million he received via WeChat, NT$670,000 wired from unregistered remittance services and money he brought back from China.

The suspects prepared plans to recruit active and retired army personnel to establish a pro-China party, prosecutors said.

They formed spy networks and paramilitary groups, including snipers and assassination squads to kill government officials and politicians during a possible Chinese invasion, they said.

They waited as a sleeper cell to start an insurrection and infiltrate 100,000 PLA members into Taiwan, they said.

This is a very serious case of collusion with China, prosecutors said.

If the suspects are found guilty, they would lose their retirement pension according to Article 13 of the National Security Act, Mainland Affairs Council officials said.

Ministry of the Interior officials said the ministry would ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Rehabilitation Alliance Party.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

