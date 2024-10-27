《TAIPEI TIMES》 US approves arms sale of up to US$2bn

A composite picture shows Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace’s Web site

2024/10/27 03:00

COOPERATION:MOFA said that it welcomes the US and like-minded countries taking concrete actions to show support for maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait

/ Reuters, TAIPEI and WASHINGTON

The US has approved a potential US$2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Friday, including the delivery for the first time to the nation of an advanced air defense missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China has been stepping up military pressure against Taiwan, including holding a new round of war games around the nation this month, the second time it has done so since President William Lai （賴清德） took office in May.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the new sale consisted of US$1.16 billion in missile systems, and radar systems worth an estimated US$828 million.

The principal contractor for the missile system would be RTX Corp, the Pentagon said.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” it said in a statement. “The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region.”

The missile system sale is for three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System （NASAMS） medium-range air defense solutions that include the advanced AMRAAM Extended Range surface-to-air missiles, it added.

The NASAMS system has been battle-tested in Ukraine and represents a significant increase in air defense capabilities that the US is exporting to Taiwan.

A US government source told reporters on condition of anonymity that NASAMS was a new weapon for Taiwan, with Australia and Indonesia the only others in the region currently operating it.

In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense welcomed the announcement, noting the “proven” use of NASAMS in Ukraine and saying it would help Taiwan’s air defense capabilities in the face of China’s frequent military maneuvers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） thanked the US government for approving the new arms sale package to Taiwan, and for continuing to honor its security commitments to Taiwan, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances.”

It is the 17th arms sale package to Taiwan under the administration of US President Joe Biden, MOFA said, adding that it demonstrates Washington’s firm support for improving Taiwan’s security resilience and deterrence capabilities, as well as the importance it attaches to peace and stability in the Strait.

In view of China’s recent large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan, frequent live-fire exercises and infringement of freedom of navigation, MOFA said that it welcomes the US and like-minded countries taking concrete actions to show support for maintaining the peaceful and stable “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan would continue to demonstrate its self-defense determination, enhance defense capability and resilience, firmly defend its free and democratic lifestyle, and achieve peace through strength, it added.

China has called Lai a “separatist” and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.

Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwanese can decide their future.

The Chinese government yesterday denounced comments Lai made on Friday in Kinmen County about how no “external force” can change Taiwan’s future.

“The future of Taiwan lies in the complete reunification of the motherland,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Lee I-chia

