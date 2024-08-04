為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Proposed amendments provide rules for subletters

Commercial and residential buildings in New Taipei City are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

Commercial and residential buildings in New Taipei City are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

2024/08/04 03:00

By Chung Li-hua, Hsu Yi-ping, and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of the Interior on Friday published a preview of amendments to the Regulations to Standardize Subletting Contracts （住宅轉租定型化契約應記載及不得記載事項） that would ban subletters from forbidding tenants to apply for rental housing subsidies from the government.

The new regulations also would ban subletters from overcharging for electricity, the ministry said, adding the new rules aim to better protect tenants’ rights.

About 700,000 to 870,000 people living in rental units are expected to benefit from the new rules, the ministry said, citing data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

The amendments target subletters, whereas amendments to the Mandatory and Prohibitory Provisions of Standard Form Contract for Housing Rental （住宅租賃定型化契約應記載及不得記載事項）, which took effect on July 15, are aimed at landlords who rent directly to tenants.

The amendments to the Regulations to Standardize Subletting Contracts regulate how subletters charge for electricity.

Subletters must provide tenants with a means of monitoring power use, and subletters who are proven to have overcharged tenants can be fined up to NT$300,000, the amendments state.

If subletters wish to charge tenants for power from public facilities and all residents have agreed to share the cost, they have an obligation to understand the complex methodology of how such power fees are shared, the amendments state.

Subletters should work with other residents within the building to clarify issues, such as by setting up independent electricity meters, before they can begin charging their tenants, they say.

Tenants could file a complaint with their local government’s consumer protection or land administration unit regarding any contraventions of the rules, the ministry said.

Subletters who fail to rectify contraventions would be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000, it said, adding that if they fail to solve the issue a third time, they could be fined NT$50,000 to NT$500,000.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播