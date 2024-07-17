《TAIPEI TIMES》Electricity, presidential speech bills pass

Democratic Progressive Party legislators hold placards during a legislative session in Taipei yesterday to protest a motion by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party asking the president to make a state of the nation address before the legislature. The Legislative Yuan passed a slew of bills either through a vote or cross-party negotiations on the last day of this year’s first legislative session. Photo: Lin Che-yuan, Taipei Times

2024/07/17 03:00

END OF SESSION: Other changes that passed involved the removal of restrictions on group tours to China and raising the sentence for people found guilty of child abuse

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Legislators yesterday passed the third reading of amendments to Article 49 of the Electricity Act （電業法）, which stipulate that at least half of the electricity price evaluation committee should be made up of civilian representatives, and a resolution to invite President William Lai （賴清德） to present a state of the nation address at the Legislative Yuan.

They also passed a motion proposed by the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） and Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） that the government remove restrictions on group tours to China.

On the last day of this year’s first legislative session, the legislators attempted to deal with dozens of bills through negotiations or voting.

The TPP’s version of amendments to Article 49 of the Electricity Act passed the third reading.

The amendments state that civilian representatives, which include experts and civic group members, should make up at least half of the members of an electricity price evaluation committee.

The committee’s evaluation method would be decided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, based on the principle of fairness, justice and transparency, they say.

The KMT first proposed the amendment, saying that power price hikes must be approved by the legislature.

Legislators also passed the TPP’s and the KMT’s joint proposal to observe the newly amended Act Governing the Legislative Yuan’s Power （立法院職權行使法） and invite the president to present a state of the nation address at the legislature.

The president would be obliged to respond to legislators’ questions, while issues such as how long the questions should be, how many legislators would be allowed to ask questions, the order of priority and the ratio of legislators from different political parties, would be discussed and agreed upon through cross-caucus negotiations.

The TPP’s and the KMT’s proposal demanding that the government remove restrictions on group tours to China, and prioritize Chinese tourists and tour groups wanting to visit Kinmen, Penghu and Lienchiang counties also passed.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications had previously banned Taiwanese tour groups from visiting China from June 1.

Lawmakers also passed a proposal to ensure that each point under the National Health Insurance （NHI） program’s point system would be equivalent to NT$0.95 or NT$1 by June 30 next year to ensure the program remains solvent.

It was a rare instance in which a measure is to be implemented without amending a law.

Parties agreed during cross-party negotiations not to pass a draft statute for reconstruction after the April 3 earthquake, but to directly approve a resolution to subsidize reconstruction and promote local development.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake resulted in 17 deaths and 1,146 injuries, and more than 1,247 buildings nationwide were listed as “dangerous.” It also caused nearly NT$100 billion （US$3.07 billion） in damage to agricultural produce.

Amendments to Article 286 of the Criminal Code unanimously passed a third reading.

The amendments increase the punishment by half of the original sentence for people found guilty of abusing children under the age of seven or those who are physically or mentally challenged.

Amendments to the National Communications Commission Organization Act （國家通訊傳播委員會組織法） also passed, restricting all commission members to a maximum of two terms and removing all clauses regarding extensions or reappointments.

The amendments also state that if the committee cannot find seven members as mandated, the premier is obligated to nominate people to fill the positions within three months.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming, back left, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, back right, and Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip Fu Kun-chi, front right, are pictured at a cross-party negotiation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

