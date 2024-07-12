《TAIPEI TIMES》Han Kuang to focus on continuity in action: general

Soldiers engage in a drill during the Han Kuang military exercises on a beach in New Taipei City’s Bali District on July 27 last year. Photo: CNA

2024/07/12 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

This month’s annual Han Kuang military exercises are to concentrate on continuity of action, night combat and joint operational capabilities and there would not be any demonstrations for the media, Chief of the General Staff Admiral Mei Chia-shu （梅家樹） said yesterday.

The nation’s top military commander made the comments while visiting the navy’s guided-missile destroyer the ROCS Su Ao （蘇澳）, the Military News Agency reported.

Instead of having distinct phases, this year’s exercises would use continuous and interconnected scenarios to prevent them from turning into a formulaic performance, he said.

The simulated engagements would be longer, and some would be continued into the night to ensure adequate training for operations at night, Mei said.

The war games would also help the military test its joint operational warfare, with special attention to coordination, command, control and support, he said.

The military reminded its commanders to maximize participation and train their units to fight in all the potential conflict areas anytime, he said.

Combat units are to carry out maneuvers in their area of responsibility to ensure they can exploit the defensive advantages of being in position first and knowing the terrain, he said.

Commanders should strive to test their troops rigorously to know their capabilities and detect flaws in defense plans, Mei added.

Every improvement achieved in the exercises increases the military’s capability and will to fight, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法