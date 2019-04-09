《TAIPEI TIMES》 Government to supply quadrivalent vaccines

2019-04-09 03:00

POTENT MIX: The WHO recommends quadrivalent vaccines as the first choice, and they have been adopted by many European countries as well as the US and Japan

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Government-funded influenza vaccinations would be changed from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines starting next flu season, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said yesterday.

Specialists from the ministry and its affiliated Centers for Disease Control （CDC） held meetings and suggested purchasing quadrivalent flu vaccines for the government-funded vaccination program this year, which was approved by the Cabinet, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung （陳時中） said.

“We have decided to administer quadrivalent vaccines,” he said, adding that the Food and Drug Administration is working on their procurement.

The government has been funding a trivalent vaccine that protects against the influenza A （H1N1） strain, the influenza A （H3N2） strain and a Victoria lineage influenza B strain, Chen said.

However, CDC disease monitoring data from the past 10 years showed that two strains of the influenza type B were often circulating at the same time, he said.

Quadrivalent vaccines protect against two strains of the influenza type A strains and two strains of the influenza type B.

The WHO also recommends quadrivalent vaccines as the first choice, and they have been adopted by many European countries as well as the US, Japan, Australia and others, Chen said.

A cost-benefit analysis of flu vaccines also suggests that purchasing quadrivalent vaccines would be a better choice, he added.

The new vaccines are expected to cost about NT$1.5 billion （US$48.63 million）, which is about NT$790 million higher than last year and would be paid from the CDC’s vaccination fund, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw （周志浩） said.

The goal this year is to administer about 6 million doses of government-funded vaccines, including 300,000 doses for children under three, Chou said.

However, as a WHO advisory body has been late in recommending an H3N2 strain for influenza vaccines this year, vaccine manufacturers have just begun producing the vaccines, so there is a chance that government-funded flu vaccinations might begin sometime after Oct. 1, Chen said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, left, and Centers for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw hold signs announcing upgraded government-funded influenza vaccinations at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/