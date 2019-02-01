《中英對照讀新聞》Piers Morgan made fun of Daniel Craig for carrying his baby. 皮爾斯．摩根嘲弄丹尼爾．克雷格帶小孩

2019-02-01

◎張沛元

Piers Morgan, the TV host known for feuds with celebrities from J.K. Rowling to Ewan McGregor, has now taken aim at a new target: dads who carry their babies.

從ＪＫ．羅琳到伊旺．麥奎格，以與名流素有嫌隙聞名的電視名嘴皮爾斯．摩根，如今有了新的批評對象：帶小孩的爸爸。

On Monday, Morgan spotted a photo of actor Daniel Craig wearing his baby in a carrier. Apparently scandalized, he took to Twitter, calling Craig #emasculatedBond:

摩根週一看到男星丹尼爾．克雷格把小孩放在胸前綁帶裡的照片，顯然對此大為震驚反感，並上推特發文稱克雷格是「＃娘砲龐德」。

The tweet brought up a number of issues, not least of which is the fact that 007 is a fictional character, while Daniel Craig is a real person, who has a new baby daughter with actress Rachel Weisz.

這則推文論及許多議題，特別是○○七情報員是虛構人物，而丹尼爾．克雷格是真人此一事實。克雷格與女星瑞秋．懷茲有一個還在襁褓中的女兒。

Many fathers were also disturbed by Morgan’s claim that carrying one’s child is somehow emasculating, and some responded by proudly sharing photos of themselves with their offspring. Morgan’s tweet was an example of the stereotypes that can discourage dads from being involved parents and leave moms with an unequal share of childrearing duties. But the responses from loving fathers showed that plenty of men are willing to challenge those stereotypes — even if it means putting on an Elsa costume.

許多為人父者也對摩根宣稱（男人）帶小孩很娘感到不悅，有些爸爸的回應方式是得意地分享與小孩的合影。摩根的推文是勸退為人父者參與親職與讓為人母者肩負過重育兒重任之刻板印象的一例。但暖爸們回應顯示，許多男性願意挑戰這些刻板印象——即便挑戰意味穿上（動畫電影「冰雪奇緣」裡的）艾莎公主的服裝。

新聞辭典

made fun of：慣用語，嘲弄。

take aim at someone or something：慣用語， 瞄準；批評。例句：US vice president Michael Pence took aim at China during his speech at the Hudson Institute on October 4, 2018.（美國副總統麥可．彭斯2018年10月4日於哈德遜研究所發表演說時批評中國。）

not least：慣用語，尤其是；特別是。例句：They have many things to consider, not least the safety of their children.（他們得考慮很多事情，特別是他們的小孩的安全。）

