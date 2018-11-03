《中英對照讀新聞》Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit ’Wooferendum’－狗主人在英國國會遊行 要求新的脫歐「狗民投票」

2018-11-03

◎周虹汶

Around a thousand dogs and their owners marched on Britain’s parliament on Sunday demanding an end to Brexit via a second vote on the terms of the country’s exit from the European Union.

約一千隻狗和牠們的主人週日在英國國會遊行，要求透過對英國脫離歐洲聯盟條款的第二次投票，來終止英國脫歐一事。

Organisers of the so-called "Wooferendum" campaign argued that animals would suffer from leaving the EU, saying there would be a shortage of vets and a rise in pet food costs.

所謂「狗民投票」運動的籌劃者辯稱，離開歐盟會令動物受苦，並說獸醫將不足，且寵物食品成本將上升。

Bulldogs, both English and French breeds, were among those walked through central London to Parliament Square. One grey Schnauzer wore a homemade banner declaring "Brexit’s Barking Mad".

英國種和法國種的鬥牛犬都加入穿越倫敦市中心通往國會廣場的行列。一隻灰色的雪納瑞穿著一件自製的標語旗幟，宣稱「英國脫歐失心瘋」。

At several ’Pee Stations’ along the route, dogs were encouraged to urinate on images of Brexiteers like former foreign minister Boris Johnson and ex-UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage - key faces in the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign. (Reuters)

在沿路幾處「噓噓站」，狗狗們被鼓勵對英國支持脫歐人士的影像噴尿，像是前外交大臣鮑里斯‧強森和英國獨立黨前黨魁奈傑‧法拉吉——這些2016年英國脫歐公投運動的關鍵面孔。（路透）

《 新聞辭典》

woof：名詞，指狗低抑的吠聲，在網路用語中，woofer變成代替dog的俏皮用法。woofer原意是指低音揚聲器。

breed︰動詞，指繁殖、飼養、孕育、生產、育種、滋生；名詞，（尤指經人工培育的動植物）品種、類型。例句：Misunderstanding breeds conflicts.（誤解生衝突。）

barking mad：形容詞，指瘋癲的、古怪的、決定不理智的。例句：Our decision to open a new branch is barking mad. We don’t have enough money.（決定開分行是不理智的。我們錢不夠。）