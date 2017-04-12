《中英對照讀新聞》Syrian children in state of ’toxic stress’, Save the Children says 「拯救兒童」說，敘利亞兒童處於「毒性壓力」狀態中

2017-04-12

◎魏國金

Millions of Syrian children could be living in a state of "toxic stress" due to prolonged exposure to the horrors of war, aid group Save the Children says. The damage to an entire generation of children could soon become irreversible without immediate help, it adds.

數百萬敘利亞兒童可能生活在「毒性壓力」的狀態，因為長期暴露在戰爭的驚恐中，救援團體「拯救兒童」指出。若無立即協助，這對一整個世代兒童造成的傷害，很快將變成無法扭轉，該組織補充說。

The stress of war has led to increased bedwetting, self-harm, suicide attempts and aggressive behaviour among many children, according to a new report. The report, Invisible Wounds, reveals a "terrifying mental health crisis among children trapped in Syria". Save the Children spoke to more than 450 people in seven of Syria 14 governorates, including children of varying ages, parents, caregivers, social workers, aid workers and teachers.

戰爭的壓力在許多兒童中已導致尿床、自殘、自殺未遂與攻擊等行為增加，一份新報告指出。這份名為「看不見的傷口」的報告揭露「敘利亞受困兒童可怕的心理健康危機」。「拯救兒童」在敘利亞14個行政區中的7個，訪談超過450人，其中包括不同年齡的兒童、家長、照護者、社工員、救援人員及教師。

Almost all children and 84% of adults said that bombing and shelling was the number one cause of psychological stress for children. Two-thirds of children have either lost a loved one, had their house bombed or shelled, or been injured as a result of the war. 71% of interviewees said that children were increasingly suffering from frequent bedwetting and "involuntary urination" - symptoms of toxic stress and PTSD. At least three million children under the age of six have known nothing but war, the report says.

幾乎所有兒童及84%的成年人表示，轟炸與砲擊是導致兒童心理壓力的頭號原因。3分之2的兒童不是失去親人，就是房子被炸，或因戰火波及而受傷。71%的受訪者說，兒童越來越受經常性尿床與「尿失禁」之苦—毒性壓力與創傷後壓力症候群（PTSD）症狀。至少300萬名6歲以下兒童除了戰爭別無所知，該報告說。

新聞辭典

irreversible：不可逆的、不可翻轉的。例句：He has made an irreversible decision.（他做了一個不可改變的決定。）

a loved one：所愛的人，通常指家人、親人。例句：I want to share the joy with my loved ones.（我想要與家人分享這份喜悅。）

nothing but：僅僅、只不過。She did nothing but grumble.（她只會發牢騷。）