《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ko reshuffling staff for second term

2018-12-19 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） yesterday announced a major reshuffle of department chiefs as he prepares for the start of his second term on Tuesday next week.

A resignation ceremony was held at Taipei City Hall yesterday morning, with all department heads in attendance and Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi （鄧家基） representing them to hand in the resignation name list to Ko.

Two of the three deputy mayors — Charles Lin （林欽榮） and Chen Chin-jun （陳景峻） — are among those who are leaving their posts.

After thanking the department heads, Ko said that when he assumed the post four years ago, he promised that city government workers would not have to serve any political party or ideology, nor the mayor; they only have to serve the public.

He is happy that his administrative team was not involved in graft scandals, which is a big change compared with previous administrations, because civil servants can finally perform their duties according to the law, make the most of their professional skills and be innovative, Ko said.

Stressing the importance of an open government and public participation, Ko said: “Openness and transparency are political ideals that this city government have gradually realized.”

He thanked the department heads for their efforts and said he hoped that they would bring the new political culture to their new positions.

Civil servants ranked grade 10 and above in the city government have all been promoted through a selection mechanism that includes voting by peers, so they no longer needed to “pull strings” to earn credit and could focus on their performance, Ko said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi, left, tenders the resignation en masse of all the top officials of the Taipei City Government to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/