《TAIPEI TIMES》 ACUVUE contact lenses are recalled

2017-10-21 03:00

WARNING: The Food and Drug Administration urged consumers not to use the products, but to contact Johnson & Johnson Taiwan for a refund or replacement

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Following Japan’s recall of four types of ACUVUE contact lenses from Johnson & Johnson due to tainted contact lens solution, the Food and Drug Administration （FDA） yesterday said four batches of the brand’s products are also being recalled in Taiwan.

The company released a statement on its official Web site on Wednesday afternoon announcing that several batches of four types of contact lens products — 1-Day ACUVUE Moist （daily lenses）, ACUVUE Oasys （bi-weekly lenses）, ACUVUE Advance （bi-weekly lenses） and ACUVUE Oasys （astigmatism bi-weekly lenses） — were being recalled due to possible quality problems.

The statement said some of the products were found to have bristles of metal brushes from the manufacturer’s production line in the lens solution, while others were found to have irregular solution concentration levels that resulted in irritation of the eyes, so the company decided to recall them.

About 30,000 boxes, manufactured between March 2013 and June this year, are being recalled. The product lot numbers can be found on the official Web site.

As ACUVUE-brand contact lenses are also sold in Taiwan, the FDA yesterday said it has contacted the company and confirmed that four batches of three types of ACUVUE contact lens products imported to Taiwan might have also been tainted.

The products being recalled in Taiwan include 50 boxes of ACUVUE Oasys （six bi-weekly lenses per box） with the batch number L002NCS; 515 boxes of 1-Day ACUVUE Moist （30 daily lenses per box） with batch numbers 2836840101 and 2836840102; and 200 boxes of 1-Day ACUVUE Moist （30 astigmatism daily lenses per box） with the batch number B00LF41, the FDA said.

The administration said it would continue to monitor the recall process and make sure that the products are no longer on shelves, urging consumers who have purchased the potentially problematic products not to use them and to contact the company at 0800-068-346 for a refund or replacement.

The FDA also advised people to always properly apply, remove and care for contact lenses according to the instructions and to consult a doctor immediately if they experience any discomfort, such as eye irritation.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES