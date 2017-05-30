| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
老虎伍茲又出包 涉嫌酒駕佛州被捕 PR 用手機看新聞 看對「時辰」很重要！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》FEATURE: Gay marriage further alienates China

2017-05-30  03:00

/ Bloomberg

A historic court ruling last week did more than make Taiwan the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples wed: It also widened the political gap with China.

The decision by the Council of Grand Justices on Wednesday to legalize same-sex marriage in two years — if lawmakers do not do so first — underscored the nation’s differences with one-party China; the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） controls all branches of government and faces little public pressure to allow same-sex marriage.

“If we have the same culture and belong to the same race — what caused this difference?” said Li Yinhe （李銀河）, one of China’s leading authorities on sex and family issues and a long-time gay rights advocate. “It is the system. This is a problem stemming from the system.”

The ruling, which President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） quickly vowed to implement, undermines Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） appeals to shared culture when he makes his case for peaceful unification.

While the two nations share a common language and other customs, they are drifting further apart as Taiwan deepens its embrace of democracy and civil liberties.

Although China has been relatively tolerant of homosexuality over the centuries, citizens have few venues to pressure the government to change a law that says marriage “must be based upon the complete willingness of both man and woman.”

Protests are tightly restricted. Petitioning is controlled. Legislators, judges and media chiefs are appointed by the CCP and rarely challenge the leadership.

Meanwhile, efforts by gay marriage advocates to use China’s courts have been mixed.

A district court in Beijing ruled against using therapy to “correct” homosexuality in 2014, while one in Hunan Province last year rejected a same-sex couple’s attempt to wed in the nation’s first gay-marriage case.

Li, who has written more than 10 books about sexuality and lives with a transgender partner, has since 2002 submitted several proposals to China’s National People’s Congress to revise the marriage law.

She said the ruling undercuts arguments from opponents who say the change would be incompatible with Chinese culture and values.

“I believe it will encourage a minority rights movement in the mainland,” Li said of Taiwan’s decision. “But it’s a long way to go to catch up.”

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin （鍾佳濱） said the ruling showed how Taiwan’s political system was better equipped to respect minority rights and diversity.

“We do not think people in China are seeking different values than people in Taiwan,” Chung said. “It is the result of a different political system and democratic practices over the years.”

Cross-strait relations have been strained since Tsai won a landslide election victory last year on a pledge to reduce the nation’s reliance on China.

She has refused to endorse the “one China” framework for negotiations, spoke on the telephone in December last year with then-US president-elect Donald Trump and hosted an unprecedented ministerial-level delegation from Japan.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Kung Wen-chi （孔文吉） disagreed that the marriage ruling would further widen the divide.

“We might get some respect, some applause from the international community, but that does not mean it will change cross-strait relations,” Kung said. “The bottom line of cross-strait relations is that both sides belong to one China, and that has not changed a bit.”

There is also the possibility that Taiwan’s political shift prompts change in China.

Jerome Cohen, a New York University School of Law professor who has been studying China’s legal system since the 1960s, said the “positive impact” of the gay marriage ruling “far outweighs” any damage to cross-strait relations.

“The more educated classes will appreciate not only the wisdom and fairness of the decision on the merits, but also the significance of the role of the judiciary in a genuine government-under-law country,” Cohen said. “Of course, the decision vividly highlights the sad contrast between Taiwan’s version of the rule of law, democracy and human rights and the mainland’s, which has become ever more repressive.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
台灣成亞洲同婚平權先驅
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
家常菜✧鳳梨醬鱈魚
清爽小菜✧廣東泡菜
超下飯✧泰式打拋肉
咖啡渣有好多妙用！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》FEATURE: Gay marriage further alienates China


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月30日‧星期二‧丁酉年五月初五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.