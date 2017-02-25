| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
圓夢魔法師 讓愛心飛揚
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Festival to feature 228 Incident rally

2017-02-25  03:00

By Su Fang-ho and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Gongsheng Music Festival, an annual event started by a group of young Taiwanese in 2013, this year is to feature a march marking the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident.

The 228 Incident refers to a military crackdown by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） administration on civilian protesters that started on Feb. 27, 1947.

Historians estimate that as many as 30,000 people were killed.

Festival organizer Tsai Yu-an （蔡喻安） said the march, to take place on Tuesday, is to begin in front of the Executive Yuan compound in Taipei, which was the location of the Bureau of the Executive Officer in 1947, where guards fired on protesters in events that led to the 228 Incident.

The march would finish in the 228 Memorial Park, Tsai said.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Feast team is to hold workshops and talks on transitional justice, wealth inequality and political persecution.

The team, which evolved from an event held in 2015 when Chin Him-san （陳欽生）, a Malaysian of Hakka descent who studied at National Cheng Kung University in the 1970s, started a banquet to promote greater awareness of the plight of political victims and the homeless.

Chin was arrested in 1971 by the then-KMT government in relation to a bomb explosion at the US Information Service in Tainan.

Chin, who was 21 at the time, said that although intelligence officers found that he had nothing to do with the explosion, the government kept him imprisoned for 12 years because it refused to acknowledge that it had arrested the wrong person.

After his release and before he obtained Republic of China citizenship, Chin was helped out by a friendly chef, who always cooked an extra portion for him, which he said was a major factor in his decision to start the banquet.

Human Rights Feast team member Chang Fei-hsin （張斐昕） said most of the group’s members are younger than 30, adding that aside from holding the annual banquet for political victims, relatives of 228 Incident victims, the homeless and human rights workers, the group also hosts workshops and talks.

The group is cooperating with the Taiwan Dream City Building Association to teach disadvantaged people carpentry, and it is also working with Homeless Taiwan and Do You a Flavor to help the homeless, Chang said.

Past methods of commemorating the 228 Incident have been “heavy in mood,” but if the nation wishes to spread knowledge of the Incident to the younger generation, it must use different, more attractive methods, Chang said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A statue of Chiang Kai-shek next to Taichung’s Dali District Office sprayed with red paint and wearing a sign accusing Chiang of being responsible for the 228 Incident is pictured yesterday. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    A statue of Chiang Kai-shek next to Taichung’s Dali District Office sprayed with red paint and wearing a sign accusing Chiang of being responsible for the 228 Incident is pictured yesterday. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

  • People attend the Gongsheng Music Festival marking the anniversary of the 228 Incident in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Feb. 28 last year. Photo: Liao Chen-Huei, Taipei Times

    People attend the Gongsheng Music Festival marking the anniversary of the 228 Incident in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Feb. 28 last year. Photo: Liao Chen-Huei, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧肉燥燒鳳翼
焗烤✧培根蘆筍卷
電鍋菜✧絲瓜蝦蛋盅
調味料有下鍋順序？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Festival to feature 228 Incident rally


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月25日‧星期六‧丁酉年正月廿九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.