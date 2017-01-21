| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
美國總統就職 蔡英文推特發文：恭喜川普 科技菁創 先麥帶起台灣農企軟實力
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 This year’s lantern festival is biggest yet, Tainan says

2017-01-21  03:00

ENTERTAINMENT: Dance performances, live concerts and movie screenings are to be held for the duration of the festival at various locations, a city official said

By Wang Han-ping and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

This year’s Yue Jin Lantern Festival in Tainan will be the biggest and longest such event in the city’s history, the Tainan City Government said, adding that the city aims to attract 600,000 visitors to the festival.

Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Yeh Tse-shan （葉澤山） said the annual festival, held from today through Feb. 28, will encompass a larger area in Yanshui District’s （鹽水） Yuejin Port, featuring more light installations than previous festivals.

The festival will feature about 50 art installations utilizing light, created by foreign and Taiwanese artists, including seven large pieces that highlight the area’s cultural landmarks, four creations submitted by foreign artists and 23 pieces created by university and vocational-school students, he said.

Notable pieces include an installation, titled Keyframes, by French art studio Groupe LAPS, Yeh said.

The piece is a mechanized contraption that portrays characters and actions in a setting with moving lights, he added.

Another creation to be featured is an installation, titled Yuemijin （月迷津）, by Taiwanese artist Yu Wen-fu （游文富）, which is an artificial bamboo-forest maze with lamps simulating natural light, he said.

Activities are planned for the festival’s duration, including dance performances, concerts and movie screenings at various locations in the area, such as the historic Yongcheng Theater （永成戲院）, Ciaonan Street and Yanshui Street, the bureau said.

The area where previous festivals were held, including Yanshui’s old streets, will this year host light installations again, Yeh said, adding that the locations where the festival will be held for the first time this year include the riverine area near Public Bridge 18-2, the Water Purification Plant and two prominent temples in Yanshui District.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • An illuminated artificial bamboo forest maze by Taiwanese artist Yu Wen-fu, which will feature at this year’s Yue Jin Lantern Festival in Tainan, is pictured on Wednesday in Tainan. Photo provided by the Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau

    An illuminated artificial bamboo forest maze by Taiwanese artist Yu Wen-fu, which will feature at this year’s Yue Jin Lantern Festival in Tainan, is pictured on Wednesday in Tainan. Photo provided by the Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
✤豬肉卷八幡煮
總舖師✧圍爐好菜
過年的蘿蔔糕料理
年貨大街採購訣竅
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 This year’s lantern festival is biggest yet, Tainan says


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月21日‧星期六‧丙申年臘月廿四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.