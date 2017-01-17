| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
洗碗靠「它」 婆媳問題說掰掰
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 National human rights institution to be established

2017-01-17  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The government plans to establish a national human rights institution to meet with the international Paris Principles standards, Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） said yesterday.

The institution would promote and protect human rights and aim to prevent major violations, Chen said at the opening ceremony of the meeting for the review of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights report.

On Dec. 10, 2009, Taiwan adopted two international human rights treaties, which were the basis for establishing a human rights reporting system, and in April 2012, presented its first national human rights report.

Taiwan invited independent human rights bodies from the international community to visit Taipei in 2013 to review the report.

The review of Taiwan’s second national report in Taipei began yesterday and concludes on Friday. It is being broadcast live.

“Human rights are no longer an issue limited to closed-door discussions,” said the Ministry of Justice, which is working with the Presidential Office’s Human Rights Consultative Committee, chaired by Chen, to host the review meeting.

Chen said that three of the nine core international human rights treaties have not yet become law, including the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The other two are the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, he said.

The government will make every effort to enact the legislation, Chen said.

The Paris Principles are key evaluation criteria for national human rights institutions. They were adopted unanimously in a resolution by the UN Human Rights Commission in 1993 and in the final acts of the Human Rights Conference that same year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Vice President Chen Chien-jen speaks at the opening ceremony of a meeting to review the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

    Vice President Chen Chien-jen speaks at the opening ceremony of a meeting to review the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤鐵板素蚵仔
丸子親子丼
香橙風熱巧克力
羹湯勾芡何時下？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 National human rights institution to be established


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月17日‧星期二‧丙申年臘月廿
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.