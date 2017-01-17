《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 National human rights institution to be established
/ Staff writer, with CNA
The government plans to establish a national human rights institution to meet with the international Paris Principles standards, Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） said yesterday.
The institution would promote and protect human rights and aim to prevent major violations, Chen said at the opening ceremony of the meeting for the review of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights report.
On Dec. 10, 2009, Taiwan adopted two international human rights treaties, which were the basis for establishing a human rights reporting system, and in April 2012, presented its first national human rights report.
Taiwan invited independent human rights bodies from the international community to visit Taipei in 2013 to review the report.
The review of Taiwan’s second national report in Taipei began yesterday and concludes on Friday. It is being broadcast live.
“Human rights are no longer an issue limited to closed-door discussions,” said the Ministry of Justice, which is working with the Presidential Office’s Human Rights Consultative Committee, chaired by Chen, to host the review meeting.
Chen said that three of the nine core international human rights treaties have not yet become law, including the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
The other two are the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, he said.
The government will make every effort to enact the legislation, Chen said.
The Paris Principles are key evaluation criteria for national human rights institutions. They were adopted unanimously in a resolution by the UN Human Rights Commission in 1993 and in the final acts of the Human Rights Conference that same year.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 恐怖遊戲《返校》爆紅 製作團隊：始料未及
- 歐陽娜娜被爆熱戀房祖名 林鳳嬌同桌照曝光
- 麥寮工業路車多 去年事故25起
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧編按
- 記錄客家精神 20芳草人物集成冊
- 這個縣市地價指數漲 無殼族嘆「跌不太下去」
- 拚連任》柯P「轉性」打組織戰 綠議員譏「下凡」
- 中越古城尋幽─峴港、會安、順化
- 寒士吃飽30 彰投35所國中小師生愛心大募集
- 迷姦韓妹運將收押 新婚3月 載過上百韓妹
- 男疑徒步逆向闖國道 慘遭6車撞上當場輾斃
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Facebook agrees to distribute targeted Amber Alerts to nearby users 臉書同意對靠近目標的用戶發佈安珀警戒
- 英相將宣布硬脫歐 交換移民管控權
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧／台灣、中國、太平島
- 「天皇級」賓士車 訂製還得看身分
- 西濱快陸續貫通 新北到台南不到5小時
- 陌生正妹「倒肩甜睡」 網友：長得不帥再暖都是變態
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧 ／台積電是台灣最好的國防屏障
- 光復「新兵日記」寫驚奇 誓言下屆再來
- 大王50萬月薪 林泓育：正向指標
- 美國3腳連體女嬰分離手術成功 開心迎接新童年
- 聯邦銀行挺藝術 陳植棋奪台灣美術貢獻獎
- 《小檔案》慈護宮俗稱媽祖廟
- 心繫員警冷天執勤 警友會致贈護手霜
- 宅經濟注意 國稅局今年查稅重點有這些…
- 雙十猛打前東家 李恩復仇等下回
- 箕山橋N形路口險象環生 改善工程預計5月完工
- 〈50 Plus〉記性和忘性
- 守護自閉症哥 兄弟要幫媽媽開店
- 後龍「秘境」童趣公園 髒亂長雜草
- 喬丹8爆扣 快艇撞翻湖人復仇
- 民調低不支持劉世芳？ 陳菊：應給每人適度空間
- 市南10號完工後卻一直封路 原因竟然是…
- 《觀光局建議》請旅行社 洽合法包車業者
- 費玉清 6月首度攻蛋 藏什麼玄機
- 吃生魚片會感染寄生蟲？ 醫師：台灣很少見
- 回台「充飽電」殷仔拚冠架式足
- 南科集團結婚 13屆撮合365對佳偶
- 〈國際現場〉次級房貸案 穆迪8.64億美元和解
- 投入寄養家庭 2家5姊妹獲表揚
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 National human rights institution to be established
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email