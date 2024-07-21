中英對照讀新聞》Buckingham Palace opens room with famous balcony to visitors白金漢宮著名陽台廳房向訪客開放

金漢宮中心大廳的陽台是英國王室公開露面的指標性地點之一。（路透）

2024/07/21 05:30

◎林家宇

Visitors to Buckingham Palace in London this summer will get to stand behind the famous balcony that the British royal family often poses on.

前往倫敦白金漢宮的訪客，這個夏天將能夠站在英國王室家庭時常露面的著名陽台後方。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For the first time, the palace is opening the building’s East Wing, which includes the Centre Room where the iconic balcony is located.

這是白金漢宮首次開放東翼，當中包含指標性陽台所在的中心大廳。

Visitors will not be allowed to stand on the balcony.

但是訪客不被允許站在陽台上。

Ticket holders will also be able to go inside the Yellow Drawing Room, which features 18th century items such as recently restored hand-painted Chinese wallpaper and a Kylin clock.

購票者還能夠進入黃色客廳。該房以18世紀物件，例如近期修復的手繪中國壁紙和麒麟鐘聞名。

Other highlights include Chinese imperial silk wall hangings presented to Queen Victoria, as well as artwork from the likes of 18th century British painter Thomas Gainsborough on display in the Principal Corridor.

其它看點包括獻給維多利亞女王的中國皇家絲綢壁幔，以及托瑪斯．根茲巴羅等18世紀英國畫家展示在主廊道的藝術作品。

As well as seeing the East Wing rooms, often used for receptions and meetings as well as balcony moments, the 75 pound tickets include access to the State Rooms.

75英鎊的門票不但能參觀東翼通常用於接待、會議和陽台時刻的廳室，還能遊覽國事廳。

新聞辭典

iconic：形容詞，出名的、指標性的。例句：Napoleon is an iconic figure in human history.（拿破崙是人類歷史上的一位指標性人物）

the likes of：片語，種類、類型。例句：He wants to work for the likes of Apple.（他想要為蘋果這類企業工作）

#中英對照讀新聞#白金漢宮#陽台廳房/span〉

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法