首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Men still call the shots on if holy sites can ban women 聖地能否禁止女性入內仍是男性說了算

2018年4月4日，日本1名女性為救人而進入被視為女性禁地的相撲土俵，結果遭場內裁判要求離開土俵，引發軒然大波。（路透）

2024/07/19 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Although equal rights for men and women are assumed to be a given in the modern age, women are still barred from certain religious practices and sacred places around the world.

儘管男女平權在現代社會中被認為是理所當然，女性仍被世界各地的特定宗教活動與聖地拒於門外。

In Japan, too, there are sanctuaries and festivals that remain off-limits to women.

在日本亦然，有些聖殿與（宗教）節慶禁止女性參與。

In 2018, a woman who came to the aid of a city mayor who had collapsed in a sumo dohyo was told to “get out of the ring”—causing a huge controversy.

2018年，一名女性上前協助在大相撲比賽場上暈倒的市長，卻被告知「離開土俵」，引發軒然大波。

Naoko Kobayashi, a professor of religion and gender studies at Aichi Gakuin University, notes that many of these “traditions” are actually modern creations and said that discussions about the exclusion of women from sacred places are still conducted under the initiative of men.

（日本）愛知學院大學的宗教與性別研究教授小林奈央子指出，許多「傳統」實際上是現代創造，有關禁止女性踏入聖地的討論，仍在男性的倡導下進行。

新聞辭典

call the shots：慣用語，做最後決定，說了算。例句：Some people are afraid to let AI be the boss and call the shots.（有些人害怕讓人工智慧當家做主。）

off-limits：形容詞，禁止入內的。例句：Downing Street has been off limits to the general public since 1982.（唐寧街自1982年起就禁止一般大眾入內。）

