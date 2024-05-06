中英對照讀新聞》Wild orangutan uses medicinal plant to treat wound 野生紅毛猩猩使用藥用植物治療傷口

印尼一隻雄性紅毛猩猩以植物自製藥膏，並反覆塗抹在臉上的傷口，1個月後傷口痊癒。（美聯社）

2024/05/06 05:30

◎陳成良

An orangutan appeared to treat a wound with medicine from a tropical plant— the latest example of how some animals attempt to soothe their own ills with remedies found in the wild, scientists reported Thursday.

科學家週四報告一些動物如何嘗試以野外發現的療法，來緩解自身疾病的最新實例：一隻紅毛猩猩似乎用熱帶植物的藥物，來治療傷口。

Scientists observed Rakus pluck and chew up leaves of a medicinal plant used by people throughout Southeast Asia to treat pain and inflammation. The adult male orangutan then used his fingers to apply the plant juices to an injury on the right cheek. Afterward, he pressed the chewed plant to cover the open wound like a makeshift bandage, according to a new study in Scientific Reports.

科學家觀察到，Rakus採摘並嚼碎一種人們在整個東南亞地區用來治療疼痛和炎症的藥用植物的葉子。這隻成年雄紅毛猩猩隨後以手指，將植物汁塗抹在右側臉頰的傷口上，然後將嚼碎的植物壓在傷口上，像臨時繃帶一樣覆蓋開放性傷口，根據最新一期《科學報告》期刊的研究。

Previous research has documented several species of great apes foraging for medicines in forests to heal themselves, but scientists hadn’t yet seen an animal treat itself in this way. (AP)

先前的研究記錄了幾種大型猿類在森林中尋找藥物自我治療的現象，但科學家還未見過動物以這種方式自療。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

soothe：動詞，緩和、安慰。例句：例句：My mom made me some tea with honey to soothe my sore throat.（我媽泡了一點蜂蜜茶，讓我舒緩我的喉嚨。）

forage：動詞，翻找、搜尋食物。例句：A homeless man foraged garbage cans for something to eat.（一名流浪漢在垃圾桶裡找東西吃。）

