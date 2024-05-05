為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Dining hall with Trojan War decorations uncovered in Pompeii 龐貝古城挖掘出以特洛伊戰爭裝飾的飯廳

龐貝城遺址挖掘出一間繪有特洛伊壁畫的飯廳。（路透）

龐貝城遺址挖掘出一間繪有特洛伊壁畫的飯廳。（路透）

2024/05/05 05:30

◎ 林家宇

A black-walled dining hall with 2,000-year-old paintings inspired by the Trojan War has been discovered during excavations at the Roman city of Pompeii, authorities said on Thursday.

在古羅馬龐貝城進行的挖掘工作中發現了一間飯廳，黑色牆面上繪有以特洛伊戰爭為發想的2000年歷史畫作。

The size of the room - about 15 metres long and 6 metres wide - the quality of the frescoes and mosaics from the time of Emperor Augustus, and the choice of characters suggest it was used for banquets, Pompeii Archaeological Park said.

龐貝考古​​公園表示，飯廳格局長約15公尺、寬6公尺。從奧古斯都皇帝時期的壁畫和馬賽克的特質，以及人物的挑選來看，顯示它是用於宴會場合。

Pompeii and the surrounding countryside was submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79, killing thousands of Romans who had no idea they were living beneath one of Europe’s biggest volcanoes.

西元79年維蘇威火山爆發後，龐貝城及其周邊村落被掩埋在火山灰之下，成千上萬的羅馬人喪生，他們全然不知自己生活在歐洲最大火山之一下方。

According to Greek mythology, Cassandra predicted the Trojan War after receiving the gift of foresight from Apollo, but no-one believed her. This was because of a curse Apollo put upon her for refusing to give herself to him.

根據希臘神話，卡珊卓從阿波羅得到預言天賦後，預測了特洛伊戰爭的爆發，但沒有人相信她。這是因為她拒絕獻身給阿波羅，所以阿波羅對她下了詛咒。

新聞辭典

quality：名詞，特性、素質。例句：Everyone in the department recognized John’s quality of leadership.（部門內的每個人都認可約翰的領袖特質）

predict：動詞，預言、預測。例句：No one can actually predict the result of this president election.（沒人能夠真正預測本次總統大選的結果）

