中英對照讀新聞》New 2,000 yen fee set to ascend Mt. Fuji 攀登富士山將開始新增收費2000日圓

2022年8月15日，大批登山客在日出後仍聚集在富士山頂。（法新社）

2024/05/03 05:30

◎張沛元

The annual challenge to climb Mount Fuji became more expensive this season, along with the number of climbers per day sharply curtailed.

攀登富士山此一年度挑戰本季將變得更貴，外加大砍每日獲准登山的人數。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Yamanashi prefectural assembly unanimously approved an ordinance on March 4 requiring a 2,000 yen toll for climbing Japan’s highest peak from the Yoshida trail in the prefecture.

（日本）山梨縣縣議會3月4日無異議通過的一項條例規定，從該縣的吉田路線攀登這座日本最高峰，要繳2千日圓的通行費。

In a regulation to enact the ordinance, the prefecture also plans to limit the number of climbers per day to 4,000. The new rules will go into effect this summer to mitigate congestion.

在該條例的施行規則中，該縣還計劃將每日登山人數限制在4千人。該新規定將在今夏生效，以緩解登山擁塞。

Climbers will be barred from further going up the route if they don’t pay the toll at a checkpoint installed at the fifth station of the mountain.

登山客若不在設置於富士山五合目的檢查哨繳費，將被禁止從吉田路線登山。

新聞辭典

along with someone/something：片語，除了…還有；與…一起。例句：He traveled along with a group of strangers.（他與一群陌生人一起旅行。）

curtail：動詞，減少，限制。例句：The Fed announced that it will significantly curtail its quantitative tightening (QT) program beginning in June.（美國聯邦準備理事會宣布，將自6月起大幅縮減其量化緊縮計畫。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法