中英對照讀新聞》JPMorgan’s Dimon hopes for soft landing for US economy but says stagflation is a possible scenario 摩根大通的戴蒙希望美國經濟軟著陸，但表示停滯性通膨是可能局面

2024/04/30 05:30

◎魏國金

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he’s hopeful the Federal Reserve can bring down inflation without causing a recession but wouldn’t rule out more troubling possibilities, such as stagflation.

摩根大通執行長傑米‧戴蒙說，他希望聯準會能在不引發衰退的情形下降低通膨，但不排除更令人不安的可能性，比如停滯性通膨。

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dimon said he remained “cautious” about the U.S. economy and said inflation may be stickier for longer and that stagflation is on the list of possible things that could happen to the U.S. economy.

在接受美聯社的訪問中，戴蒙說，他對於美國經濟仍持「謹慎」態度，並表示，更具黏性的通膨或許持續較長時間，而在美國經濟可能發生的事項上，停滯性通膨榜上有名。

Dimon did emphasize that he’s still “hopeful” for the U.S. economy to experience a soft landing, where growth slows but the economy avoids a recession even if inflation remains a little high, but he’s not certain that is the most likely outcome.

戴蒙確實強調他仍「希望」美國經濟經歷軟著陸，亦即經濟成長放緩，但避免步入衰退，即使通膨仍有一點高，但他不確定那是最可能出現的結果。

新聞辭典

recession：衰退。例句：Japan’s economy has avoided falling into a technical recession.（日本經濟避免陷入技術性衰退）。

stagflation：停滯性通膨。Fears of stagflation are mounting on Wall Street.（華爾街對停滯性通膨的擔憂與日俱增）。

