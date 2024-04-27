中英對照讀新聞》Norwegians facing a shortage as Easter nears are hoarding eggs from neighboring Sweden 復活節臨近時面臨雞蛋短缺的挪威人從鄰國瑞典囤積雞蛋

復活節彩蛋在基督教復活節代表「新生命的開始」，象徵「耶穌復活、走出石墓」。（歐新社檔案照）

2024/04/27 05:30

◎ 周虹汶

A shortage of eggs in shops during Holy Week has led Norwegians to flock to supermarkets across the border in Sweden and hoard the traditional Easter food.

聖週期間商店裡雞蛋短缺，導致挪威人湧向瑞典邊境的超市，囤積傳統的復活節食品。

Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen said Thursday that the Nordby shopping center in Sweden, located just off the border about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Oslo, has been filled by “desperate” Norwegians trying stock up on eggs.

挪威新聞媒體「網路報」週四說，首都奧斯陸以南約100公里位於邊境附近的瑞典「諾德比」購物中心，擠滿了「奮不顧身」的挪威人，他們試圖囤積雞蛋。

The center’s Maxi-Mat food store ran out of eggs Tuesday, while the adjacent Nordby Supermarket has had to limit the number of eggs purchased to three 20-packs per household, the news outlet reported.

該新聞媒體報導，該購物中心的「Maxi-Mat」食品店雞蛋告罄，而一旁的「諾德比超市」不得不將每戶購買雞蛋數量限制為3盒20顆裝。

Concerns about overproduction of eggs in Norway led to farmers being offered compensation to reduce egg production. That and the effects of bird flu have led to a shortage, according to news reports.

擔心挪威雞蛋產量過剩，農民因而獲得減少雞蛋產量的補償。根據新聞報導，這種情況以及禽流感的影響，導致雞蛋短缺。

flock：名詞，指羊群、成群禽畜、人群、群眾、教會信徒；動詞，指聚集、成群來去。例句：Birds of a feather flock together.（物以類聚。）

新聞辭典

hoard：名詞，指貯藏的錢財、貯藏物、密藏物；動詞，指貯藏、聚藏、隱藏、積聚錢財、貯藏貨物。例句：He found a hoard of gold coins in his backyard.（他在自家後院發現一大堆金幣。）

