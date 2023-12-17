中英對照讀新聞》Paris’ Louvre museum to hike ticket prices by 29%巴黎羅浮宮票價上漲29％

羅浮宮是全球知名觀光景點之一。（路透）

2023/12/17 05:30

◎林家宇

The Louvre art museum in Paris will hike its basic entrance fee next year by 29%, adding to concerns that visitors coming to Paris for next year’s Olympic Games will face spiralling costs.

位於巴黎的羅浮宮將在明年調升基本入館費29％，增添了遊客在明年來巴黎參加奧運會之際花費竄升的擔憂。

The Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa and is the world’s most visited museum, said in a statement on Friday that its entrance fee would go up in January to 22 euros from 17 euros. It is the first price hike since 2017.

收藏有「蒙娜麗莎」的羅浮宮是全世界遊客數最高的博物館。官方聲明宣布，入館費會在明年一月從17歐元調漲至22歐元。是自2017年以來首次調漲票價。

It did not mention the Olympics. However, the Louvre’s price increase is set to coincide with other rising costs in Paris as the city prepares to host the Olympics.

官方沒有提及奧運。然而，在準備主辦奧運之際，羅浮宮門票與其它在巴黎的開銷同步上漲。

Paris metro ticket prices will almost double during the Olympic Games, which start on July 26 next year.

明年7月26日登場的奧運期間，巴黎的地鐵票價將幾乎翻倍。

新聞辭典

hike：動詞，增加、提高。例句：This amusement park is still full of visitors even though the ticket price was hiked up twice.（即便票價上漲兩次，這座遊樂園的遊客仍絡繹不絕）

coincide：動詞，同時發生。例句：My cousin’s wedding coincides with my friend’s concert, so I have to choice.（親戚的婚禮和朋友的音樂會撞期，所以我得擇一）

