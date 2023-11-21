中英對照讀新聞》Wisconsin snubs bourbon by elevating the brandy old fashioned to state cocktail status 威斯康辛州藉由將老式白蘭地提升為州雞尾酒地位 來冷落波本威士忌

威斯康辛州議會通過一項兩黨決議，宣布老式白蘭地為威斯康辛州官方雞尾酒。（美聯社）

In Wisconsin, the old fashioned cocktail comes with brandy, not bourbon. Now, state lawmakers are making it somewhat official.

在威斯康辛州，老式雞尾酒搭配的是白蘭地，而不是波本威士忌。現在，州立法者正在賦予其正式地位。

A bipartisan resolution declaring the brandy old fashioned as the official Wisconsin state cocktail won approval Thursday in the state Assembly.

州議會週四通過一項兩黨決議案，宣布這種老式白蘭地為威斯康辛州官方雞尾酒。

It’s a resolution, not a bill, so even if passed by the Senate the brandy old fashioned won’t make it onto the list of other official state symbols that include milk as the official beverage, kringle as the official pastry, and corn as the official grain.

這是一項決議案，而不是法案，因此即使州參議院通過，老式白蘭地也不會進入該州其他官方象徵的名單，這份名單包括牛奶做為官方飲料、克林格做為官方糕點、玉米做為官糧。

Some efforts to declare official state symbols in Wisconsin, like Colby as the official cheese, have run into opposition. Because some concerned that naming just one official cheese would hurt the sales, or reputation, of others.

威斯康辛州宣布該州官方象徵的一些努力，例如科爾比做為官方乳酪，就遭到反對，因為有些人擔心，只命名一種官方乳酪，會損害其他起司的銷售或聲譽。

