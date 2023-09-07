中英對照讀新聞》 Italian police dog with fine nose for cocaine sniffs out drugs hidden in banana shipment 很會嗅查古柯鹼的義大利警犬 聞出藏在貨運香蕉中的毒品

警犬喬爾靠著靈敏的嗅覺，找出藏在香蕉中的古柯鹼。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/09/07 05:30

◎孫宇青

With the help of a dog with a fine nose for cocaine, Italian police seized more than 2,700 kilos of the drug hidden in 70 tons of boxed bananas shipped from Ecuador.

在一隻很會嗅查古柯鹼的警犬幫助下，義大利警方查獲藏在厄瓜多出發的70噸盒裝香蕉中的2700多公斤古柯鹼。

Police estimated that the cocaine, which they described as of the finest quality, could have brought traffickers more than 800 million euros in street sales if it had reached its ultimate destination in Armenia.

警方稱這批古柯鹼品質一流，若順利送達最終目的地亞美尼亞，並在街頭販售的話，估可為毒販賺進逾8億歐元。

Police revealed that documents and a background check indicated the shippers of the bananas weren’t in the business of moving that much fruit.

警方指出，文件和背景審查顯示，本案的香蕉經銷商並未準備運送這麼多香蕉。

Officers used scanning machines and the dog, named Joel, to uncover packets of cocaine hidden in boxes stacked meters-high in container trucks.

官員使用掃瞄儀器和名叫喬爾的警犬，在貨櫃車裡堆成數公尺高的箱子中，揪出藏在裡頭的一包包古柯鹼。

Joel leaped high and eagerly when the officers opened the back doors of the truck, and pawed furiously at the unloaded boxes to try to move the bananas aside.（AP）

當警方打開卡車後門後，喬爾激昂地揚起身子，並生氣地抓著尚未卸載的箱子，試圖移開香蕉。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

sniff out：動詞片語，聞出、發現。例句：She tried to sniff out talents at the campus job fair.（她試圖在校園博覽會挖掘人才。）

stack：動詞，堆疊、形成堆。例句：These apples stacked orderly.（這些蘋果疊得很整齊。）

