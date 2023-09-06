中英對照讀新聞》21 dead after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines 一艘被風吹得顛簸的船在菲律賓翻覆 造成21人死亡

在貝湖翻覆的菲律賓客船。（美聯社）

2023/09/06 05:30

◎管淑平

At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.

警方說，一艘菲律賓客船週四在馬尼拉東南方的貝湖遭強風侵襲翻覆後，至少21人死亡，另外40人被救起。

The incident happened as the passengers onboard suddenly moved to one side of the boat in panic when it came under fierce winds shortly after departing from a wharf for a nearby island.

這起事件是在這艘船剛從碼頭出發要前往附近一座島時發生，當時船隻遭遇猛烈風勢，乘客在驚慌中突然都移動到船的一側。

The boat overturned only about 46 meters from the shore, the coast guard said.

海巡隊說，船隻才離岸僅約46公尺就翻覆。

The Rizal provincial police said they immediately launched a search and rescue operation with the help of the coast guard and other local authorities, and that at least 40 people were saved but that 21 others drowned. (AP)

黎剎省警方說，他們在海巡隊和其他地方單位協助下，立即啟動搜救行動，至少40人獲救，但另外21人溺斃。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

toss：動詞，顛簸，翻來覆去。例句：The ship was tossed in the stormy sea.（這艘船在暴風雨的海中顛簸。）

come under：片語，突然遭受、遭遇某事物或經歷。例句：We came under heavy artillery fire.（我們遭遇猛烈砲擊。）

